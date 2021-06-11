French Open 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 10:05
UAE and SA treaty ratified
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hennie van Vuuren - Director at Open Secrets Project
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice & Correctional Services
Today at 10:35
The President film
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nelson Chamisa
Camilla Nielson, filmmaker
Today at 11:05
Sex focus-Sex toys
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Makgosi Letimile
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Rebecca Harrison owner and Director of Lillies & Lust
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rebecca Harrison - Owner and Director at Lillies & Lust
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while governme... 11 June 2021 9:28 AM
ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal. 11 June 2021 8:20 AM
Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded South Africa has entered the third wave with the NICD announcing that 9,149 new cases have been recorded in the past day. 11 June 2021 6:40 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State's lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over' Power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator. 10 June 2021 4:11 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with William Smith, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about... 10 June 2021 12:22 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
'How can sparks fly when there's no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri 'disappointed' after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
11 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Bruce Davidson | Tennis analyst and promoter 

Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal will be back to compete for yet another title at the Stade Roland Garros. Should he return to the winner's circle, it will be his 14th championship at this competition. Women's champion Iga Świątek will also be returning to try and repeat her championship performance from last year, and she'll get to potentially do it against the 2019 champion, Ashleigh Barty, who did not travel to this competition in 2020.


Amendments to Electricity Regulation Act means for municipal power procurement

11 June 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Nhlanhla Ngidi | Head of Energy and Electricity Distribution  at South African Local Government Association (Salga)



Although national government had opened the door for municipalities to procure electricity from independent power producers (IPPs), a lot of "regulatory ironing out" still needs to happen before power purchase agreements (PPAs) can be signed. The president's announcement of amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act which amongst other things will allow IPPs to to generate up to 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity should fasten that process.

Two servings of fruit a day linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes

11 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Danielle  Oldfield  | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach

A recent study published in Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism has found that eating fruit is linked with a 36% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes after five years. The results are also show that higher total fruit intake saw better glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity. However not all fruits are equal, people who ate apples, bananas, oranges and other citrus cuties were also less likely to have diabetes. 

President Ramaphosa to promote SA at G7 summit

10 June 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Ndivhuho Netshitenzhe | Economist  at Stanlib

The 47th G7 summit is scheduled for 11–13 June 2021 in the United Kingdom while it holds the presidency of the G7. President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to attend the G7 Leader Summit this week in hopes of convincing global leaders SA is an ideal country in which to invest and do business with despite its shortcomings.  As well as canvassing support in the struggle that South Africa and India are leading for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

Health: SA man's attempt to break Guinness World Record for mental health awareness

10 June 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Henry Cock

South African businessman, Henry Cock is aiming to highlighting the lack of awareness about mental health among men. He is embarking on a journey of 133 half marathons to break the Guinness World Record for the most half marathons run consecutively. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT THURSDAY - Sports Performance facemask

10 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Facemasks are still a necessity, and there are whole new models designed for your lifestyle needs and breathability requirements. This week Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, tests out the Airpop sports performance facemask. 

Customary Initiation Act to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

9 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Kgosi Maputha  Mokoena | President  at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the long-awaited Customary Initiation Bill into the Customary Initiation Act, which was gazetted on Friday. It is hoped that this will tighten the screws and bring more order to the rite of passage, which has seen hundreds of initiates lose their lives in recent years because of botched circumcisions. Contralesa is calling on the government not to impose any harsher laws. 

Health Minister Mkhize placed on special leave

9 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Michael Bagraim | Parliamentary Labour Spokesperson for the DA



President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday so he can attend to allegations levelled against him in the Digital Vibes debacle. The Presidency said Tourism Minister Mmamoloko

Finance: Protecting your income

9 June 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Doubell  | Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management

Your income is your most valuable asset which is why protecting it is so important. Most companies have benefit schemes for their staff members in place which includes an income replacement benefit. These benefits normally cover 75% of your pensionable salary which is your salary before perks such as company retirement fund, car, petrol allowance and so on, are added. Often the waiting period is three months before the benefit will start paying out. But how many people have three months’ salary saved up to plug this gap should an unforeseen event or illness happen?

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Shrug more because shoulder shrugs are exercise!

9 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you're hoping for news on even more unique ways to keep fit, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a great find. Tune in to hear more about how to work that upper body, with a good old fashioned muscle-moulding movement: shoulder shrugs.

'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools

Local

Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded

Local

ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa

Local

Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA

Local

Ramaphosa: Local govt polls going ahead as planned for now

11 June 2021 9:56 AM

Kgothatso Mdunana’s family plan August trip for ritual to fetch spirit in China

11 June 2021 9:49 AM

Rocks, tyres used to block roads in Orlando East during protest over electricity

11 June 2021 8:54 AM

