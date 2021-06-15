What can be done about our jobless youth?

Streaming issues? Report here
Video of taxi not stopping at traffic light causing fatal accident goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:58 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,246 new cases and 132 deaths The Health Department says 1,965,812 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 17 June 2021 6:41 AM
Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away Jabu Mabuza is survived by his wife, Siviwe and three children. 16 June 2021 8:55 PM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections. 16 June 2021 3:23 PM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hus... 16 June 2021 5:12 PM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
What can be done about our jobless youth?

What can be done about our jobless youth?

15 June 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa

Government will launch a range of additional measures on Youth Day to address youth unemployment, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his weekly newsletter on Monday. Two weeks ago, Statistics SA released the national unemployment figures. It makes for grim reading, with the official unemployment rate growing to a record high of 32.6%. Of which youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds.


Most Western Cape schools teaching grades 1-7 notready to reopen full-time

17 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

A survey conducted by the Western Cape Education Department has found that less than a third of the 1,523 schools are ready to fully reopen in July for grade 1-7 daily classes. This includes primary schools, preparatory schools (that only teach foundation phase) and special needs schools. The department of Basic Education announced on 29 May that full-time classes would resume for Grades 1 to 7 at the start of the third term on 26 July.

Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

17 June 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Russia's Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have met at a villa in Geneva. It is their first meeting since Biden became president and the summit is being closely watched. Tensions are high on a number of issues, from alleged Russian cyber attacks to Russia's role in Ukraine

Health: Differences between COVID-19 and the flu

17 June 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Emille  Reid | Specialist Physician working in Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine

Between covid-19, the flu and your regular cold there is some overlapping symptoms. Dr Emille Reid, a specialist physician working in the field of Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, gives a guide to understanding this overlap so you can spot the difference. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Test it out Thursday - A waterless alternative to add to your gym bag

17 June 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen takes on fitness hygiene, trying a product that provides a water-less wipes alternative to your gym bag or cycling kit. Tune in to hear more about Mitz4Africa now!

National Pathway Management Network, to expand opportunities & support unemployed youth

16 June 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Waseem Carrim | CEO at National Youth Development Agency

Move to lockdown level 3 without an outright alcohol ban

16 June 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Kathryn  Chu | Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University

President Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of completely banning alcohol sales as he moved the country’s lockdown to level three to deal with a third wave of infections that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Katheryn Chu, Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University, reflects on a study she led showing a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol makes for an empty hospital trauma unit, but partial measures do not.

Finance: Entrepreneurship in the midst of unemployment

16 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author

In a challenging economic environment, how easy is it to start a small business as a young person?  For Youth Month, certified financial planner, Gerald Mwandiambira discusses entrepreneurship in the midst of gravest youth unemployment statistics - youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Ride for Conservation for the Endangered Wildlife Trust

16 June 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our fitness guru Liezel can der Westhuizen travels to Pafuri in the Kruger National Park to cycle in the ride  for conservation cycle tour in aid of Endangered Wildlife Trust 

Student hunger at South African universities

15 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Marc Wegerif | Lecturer in Development Studies, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at University of Pretoria



The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande unveiled the result of the social impact study on covid-19 amounts the post school education and training sector. Some of the finding included that a total of 41% of all students surveyed between the ages of 18 and 35 years old were not able to buy food during the hard lockdown last year. A further 10% relied on food donations and 15% went hungry on some days. Almost 30% of respondents revealed they went a day without eating during the lockdown.

COVID-19: South Africa records 13,246 new cases and 132 deaths

Local

Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study

Local

Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away

Local

NUM warns more victims could be found after 20 suspected zama-zamas found dead

17 June 2021 9:48 AM

Jabu Mabuza's passing a devastating loss for SA - Busa

17 June 2021 9:32 AM

Aspen Pharmacare expects first locally produced J&J jabs to hit SA next week

17 June 2021 9:27 AM

