Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: International Day of Yoga

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
SA's International Day of Yoga brings free online yoga classes to a nation in need of an upgrade of their physical and mental well-being! Yoga is more than just physical activity; and this International Day of Yoga, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses India’s ancient tradition, and the benefits of trying out this spiritual discipline that brings mind and body into harmony. Liezel also shares more about how you can take part in the Yoga marathon being held today to raise funds for Earth Child project. Tune in!
Guest: Baden Gillion | Sports Journalist at Sport24
The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the postponement of the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs with immediate effect. That means the Chippa United and Richards Bay FC's match will not take place on Thursday
Guest: Mugwena Maluleke | General Secretary at Sadtu
With 300 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines set aside for teachers, the government has set an ambitious target of vaccinating 499 000 teachers within 10 days. They will receive their Covid-19 jabs irrespective of their age. The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country by Friday.
Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
A survey conducted by the Western Cape Education Department has found that less than a third of the 1,523 schools are ready to fully reopen in July for grade 1-7 daily classes. This includes primary schools, preparatory schools (that only teach foundation phase) and special needs schools. The department of Basic Education announced on 29 May that full-time classes would resume for Grades 1 to 7 at the start of the third term on 26 July.
Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Russia's Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have met at a villa in Geneva. It is their first meeting since Biden became president and the summit is being closely watched. Tensions are high on a number of issues, from alleged Russian cyber attacks to Russia's role in Ukraine
Guest: Dr Emille Reid | Specialist Physician working in Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine
Between covid-19, the flu and your regular cold there is some overlapping symptoms. Dr Emille Reid, a specialist physician working in the field of Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, gives a guide to understanding this overlap so you can spot the difference.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen takes on fitness hygiene, trying a product that provides a water-less wipes alternative to your gym bag or cycling kit. Tune in to hear more about Mitz4Africa now!
Guest: Waseem Carrim | CEO at National Youth Development AgencyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kathryn Chu | Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University
President Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of completely banning alcohol sales as he moved the country’s lockdown to level three to deal with a third wave of infections that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals. Katheryn Chu, Director and Professor, Centre for Global Surgery at Stellenbosch University, reflects on a study she led showing a complete prohibition on the sale of alcohol makes for an empty hospital trauma unit, but partial measures do not.
Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author
In a challenging economic environment, how easy is it to start a small business as a young person? For Youth Month, certified financial planner, Gerald Mwandiambira discusses entrepreneurship in the midst of gravest youth unemployment statistics - youth unemployment is currently at 63.3% for 15 to 24-year-olds and 41.3% for 25 to 34-year-olds.