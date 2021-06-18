Health department aiming to vaccinate teachers over ten days

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



SA's International Day of Yoga brings free online yoga classes to a nation in need of an upgrade of their physical and mental well-being! Yoga is more than just physical activity; and this International Day of Yoga, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses India’s ancient tradition, and the benefits of trying out this spiritual discipline that brings mind and body into harmony. Liezel also shares more about how you can take part in the Yoga marathon being held today to raise funds for Earth Child project. Tune in!

