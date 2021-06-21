Fitness with Liezel: 5 colour fitness

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This Motivation MONDAY, Liezel - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about the hit fitness show on its upcoming 5th season on Supersport Variety 4 (Channel 209), which lets YOU train with some of South Africa's finest fitness pro's from the comfort of home.Tune in now, to hear more about '5 Colour Fitness' - a fun fitness show featuring our very own Liezel too!
Guest: Shaun Shelly | Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Members of the Global Commission on Drug Policy argue that cities are the authorities most exposed to the damage caused by prohibitive drug policies. As such city authorities are also the most efficient agents of change as they fight for equal access to health and social services. Shaun Shelly will unpack some of the recommendations they have made for immediate action to improve urban drug policy.
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
More than half a million teachers and school staff are next in line to get vaccinated. 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the country on Friday with more doses expected soon. The process is expected to begin today across the country.
Guest: Candice Mullins | Managing director at The Tax House
Small businesses have been heavily impacted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It is of vital importance that they get tax filing right to avoid any penalties or nasty surprises. This means understanding how to stay compliant and also what special taxes may apply to them. Candice Mullins, managing director at the Tax House shares tax tips for smme's ahead of this year's tax season.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is talking about a fitness workout that you probably already do at home, without even thinking! Tune in to hear more about the perks of dancing your way to better health.
Guest: Dr Vijay Reddy | Distinguished Research Specialist at Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa started the post-apartheid democratic era in 1994 with very low and unequal achievement scores and slowly improved educational outcomes to the low values in 2019. The sad and uncomfortable truth is that the country will likely have ended 2020 with lower achievement scores than in 2019. The achievement gains made since 1994 will revert closer to the achievement levels in 2015 – a loss of five years of learning. The effect of the pandemic will widen existing educational inequalities that were created by apartheid policies and contemporary shortcomings.
Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa | Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
There are increasing concerns over whether there are enough hospital beds in Gauteng. The province's health department is insisting the situation in the province is under control. South African Medical Association (Sama) however suggests that the demand for beds in Gauteng hospitals had hit crisis levels.
Guest: Sabine Lehman | Founder and CEO at Curiositas
In her op-ed in the Daily Maverick, Sabina Lehman suggests that as the wheels of tourism industry start turning again, South Africa should leverage the free assets that are in short supply in many of its source markets – it is the very things we have in abundance, like peace and quiet, dark skies, dirt roads and clean air.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you've been searching for the best way to butt in to a great gluteus exercise, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the "misunderstood muscle" and how you can strengthen your gluteus medius at home!
Guest: Nontsikelelo Dlulani | Head of the Western Cape at Equal Education
Equal Education and Equal Education Law Centre welcome the DBE’s case-by-case approach to managing COVID-19 infections in schools and celebrate the announcement of vaccinations for all school staff. In line with research done on COVID-19 in schools, and the harmful impacts of schools being closed, EE surveyed 337 learners across the five provinces they organise in, about schooling experiences during the pandemic. EE Western Cape, Nontsikelelo Dlulani unpacks some of those findings.
Guest: Thabo Masebe | Gauteng Provincial Government Acting Director General
Active cases of COVID-19 continue to climb as South Africa rides out the third wave of the pandemic. Gauteng in particular reeling under the grip of the third wave with a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations at both private and public health facilities in and around Joburg.