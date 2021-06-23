Finance: Tax tips for small businesses

Guest: Candice Mullins | Managing director at The Tax House
Small businesses have been heavily impacted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It is of vital importance that they get tax filing right to avoid any penalties or nasty surprises. This means understanding how to stay compliant and also what special taxes may apply to them. Candice Mullins, managing director at the Tax House shares tax tips for smme's ahead of this year's tax season.
Guest: Dr Adrian Rotunno | Sports and exercise medicine physician at Cape Sports Medicine
The most likely scenario for the next few years is that COVID-19 will be like other infectious diseases, such as flu, that we will need to continuously manage and protect ourselves against. One of the best ways to do that is by being physically active. A new systematic review of evidence shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease by more than a third and significantly increases the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.
Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg
Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.
Guest: Martin Ewi | International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Southern African nations on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help the country combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency that threatens stability in the region
Guest: Sibusisiwe Ndlela | Attorney at Section27
While the Health Act states that refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and undocumented persons should be given basic access to healthcare. According to Section 27 this is not happening on the ground and it is a challenge for many documented and undocumented persons who don't have the means to pay.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you need a solution to alleviating an aching muscle, or becoming more flexible, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats more about a recent discovery of hers, that’ll ease your physical hurts, and improve flexibility, with the simple roll of a small ball.
Tune in to hear more about the B4 Play Ball and its fitness benefits.
Guest: Shaun Shelly | Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Members of the Global Commission on Drug Policy argue that cities are the authorities most exposed to the damage caused by prohibitive drug policies. As such city authorities are also the most efficient agents of change as they fight for equal access to health and social services. Shaun Shelly will unpack some of the recommendations they have made for immediate action to improve urban drug policy.
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
More than half a million teachers and school staff are next in line to get vaccinated. 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the country on Friday with more doses expected soon. The process is expected to begin today across the country.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is talking about a fitness workout that you probably already do at home, without even thinking! Tune in to hear more about the perks of dancing your way to better health.
Guest: Dr Vijay Reddy | Distinguished Research Specialist at Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa started the post-apartheid democratic era in 1994 with very low and unequal achievement scores and slowly improved educational outcomes to the low values in 2019. The sad and uncomfortable truth is that the country will likely have ended 2020 with lower achievement scores than in 2019. The achievement gains made since 1994 will revert closer to the achievement levels in 2015 – a loss of five years of learning. The effect of the pandemic will widen existing educational inequalities that were created by apartheid policies and contemporary shortcomings.