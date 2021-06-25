Fitness: Can exercise boost immunity and make vaccines more effective?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Market Commentary
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
ZOOM Investment School: Building your first stock portfolio
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court Zuma has been ordered to hand himself to the Nkanda police station within five days to begin his sentence. 29 June 2021 11:02 AM
Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef Sanef has welcomed government's decision to follow through on its promise to prioritise journalists in the country's vaccine rollo... 29 June 2021 10:51 AM
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines. 29 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Local
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19. 28 June 2021 3:13 PM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
View all Business
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Africa
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Fitness: Can exercise boost immunity and make vaccines more effective?

Fitness: Can exercise boost immunity and make vaccines more effective?

25 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Adrian  Rotunno  | Sports and exercise medicine physician  at Cape Sports Medicine

The most likely scenario for the next few years is that COVID-19 will be like other infectious diseases, such as flu, that we will need to continuously manage and protect ourselves against. One of the best ways to do that is by being physically active. A new systematic review of evidence shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease by more than a third and significantly increases the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

ConCourt expected to rule on Jacob Zuma's contempt case today

29 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Hoolo 'Nyane | Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department  at University Of Limpopo

The Constitutional Court’s long-awaited judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of two summons the Zondo commission issued is due to take place on Tuesday. The judgment is a culmination of a court battle between Zuma and the Zondo commission which is probing allegations of state capture during his nine-year presidency and the judiciary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Exploring Zululand

29 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Ryan  Enslin  | Freelance travel writer and content creator at My Lime Boots

Zululand is home to a diverse range of culture, wildlife, scenery and history. There are dramatic coastlines and unspoilt beaches, further inland the scenery changes to rolling hills and dense forests. Freelance travel writer and content creator at My Lime Boots, Ryan Enslin, went exploring in Dlizna Forest, Magorve Swamps, Rafia Pal Monument and Thanda Safari will exposing the interior of the Zulu Kingdom.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays

28 June 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Lawrence Konyana | Deputy president at National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa

The funeral industry in Gauteng is already starting to feel the brunt of South Africa's third wave of infections. As Covid-19 deaths surge in the third-wave gripped the province, undertakers are burying multiple family members and are already starting to run out of cold storage and coffins. Some undertakers are concerned coffin shortages and bodies piling up at mortuaries.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is known about the Delta variant dominating infections in the country

28 June 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Delta variant that was first detected in India is now circulating widely in many countries. During a special National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefing, scientists showed how the variant is gripping the country. The highly transmissible variant is responsible for increasing Covid-19 infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Converting office buildings to residential space

28 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: hris  Renecle  | Managing Director  at Renprop

With many South African buying desks to work at home, millions of square feet of previously leased space in existing office buildings may no longer be needed. This could be a problem-solving opportunity in the future if excess commercial office space can be converted into housing, with some being affordable. But accomplishing conversion feasibly has challenges in design, technology, regulations, and costs and financing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.

24 June 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg



Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie  have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regional leaders agree to deploy forces to Mozambique

24 June 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Martin Ewi | International Crimes Senior Researcher  at Institute For Security Studies

Southern African nations on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help the country combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency that threatens stability in the region

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Migrants' struggle to access healthcare

24 June 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Sibusisiwe  Ndlela  | Attorney  at Section27

While the Health Act states that refugees, asylum seekers, migrants and undocumented persons should be given basic access to healthcare. According to Section 27 this is not happening on the ground and it is a challenge for many documented and undocumented persons who don't have the means to pay.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Try it out Thursday - B4 Play Ball review

24 June 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you need a solution to alleviating an aching muscle, or becoming more flexible, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats more about a recent discovery of hers, that’ll ease your physical hurts, and improve flexibility, with the simple roll of a small ball.
Tune in to hear more about the B4 Play Ball and its fitness benefits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt sentences Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court

Local

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

Local

King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini

Africa

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

29 June 2021 10:51 AM

ConCourt finds Zuma guilty of contempt of court

29 June 2021 10:37 AM

WATCH: ConCourt ruling on Jacob Zuma's contempt of court charge

29 June 2021 10:32 AM

