‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays

Guest: Dr Lawrence Konyana | Deputy president at National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
The funeral industry in Gauteng is already starting to feel the brunt of South Africa's third wave of infections. As Covid-19 deaths surge in the third-wave gripped the province, undertakers are burying multiple family members and are already starting to run out of cold storage and coffins. Some undertakers are concerned coffin shortages and bodies piling up at mortuaries.
Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will urgently approach the Electoral Court to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June following the implementation of Level 4 lockdown restrictions. Wednesday’s elections were supposed to be the final by-elections to be conducted by the commission ahead of the local government elections scheduled for October 27.
Guest: Solly Malatsi | Spokesperson on the presidency at DA
The Constitutional Court has found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment. Reacting to the judgment, various political parties welcomed it and calls have been made for his presidential benefits to be immediately revoked.
Guest: Elaine Nunez | Admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA
Before anyone deducts any home office expenses from SARS, they must understand the underlying requirements and ensure they can discharge their burden of proof. Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, discusses what the requirements are for a deduction
Guest: Hoolo 'Nyane | Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department at University Of Limpopo
The Constitutional Court’s long-awaited judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of two summons the Zondo commission issued is due to take place on Tuesday. The judgment is a culmination of a court battle between Zuma and the Zondo commission which is probing allegations of state capture during his nine-year presidency and the judiciary.
Guest: Ryan Enslin | Freelance travel writer and content creator at My Lime Boots
Zululand is home to a diverse range of culture, wildlife, scenery and history. There are dramatic coastlines and unspoilt beaches, further inland the scenery changes to rolling hills and dense forests. Freelance travel writer and content creator at My Lime Boots, Ryan Enslin, went exploring in Dlizna Forest, Magorve Swamps, Rafia Pal Monument and Thanda Safari will exposing the interior of the Zulu Kingdom.
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
The Delta variant that was first detected in India is now circulating widely in many countries. During a special National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefing, scientists showed how the variant is gripping the country. The highly transmissible variant is responsible for increasing Covid-19 infections.
Guest: hris Renecle | Managing Director at Renprop
With many South African buying desks to work at home, millions of square feet of previously leased space in existing office buildings may no longer be needed. This could be a problem-solving opportunity in the future if excess commercial office space can be converted into housing, with some being affordable. But accomplishing conversion feasibly has challenges in design, technology, regulations, and costs and financing.
Guest: Dr Adrian Rotunno | Sports and exercise medicine physician at Cape Sports Medicine
The most likely scenario for the next few years is that COVID-19 will be like other infectious diseases, such as flu, that we will need to continuously manage and protect ourselves against. One of the best ways to do that is by being physically active. A new systematic review of evidence shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease by more than a third and significantly increases the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.
Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg
Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.