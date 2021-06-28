‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:10
Zondo welcomes Zuma’s 15-month sentence
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
Today at 17:20
Trump heads to US-Mexico border for fresh attacks on Biden policies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
State failure forces Rio Tinto to declare a force majeure
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Business Unity SA's plea to government to continue with TERs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:48
Felbridge exports SA’s commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leslie Zettler - CEO of Felbridge
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual looks at what POPI was supposed to do and how it came to be overused.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Credit card statements and minimum payments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Behrmann - CEO and Founder at Payflex
Latest Local
'A never-ending story': SA's doctors suffering emotional strain during 3rd wave Ray White, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson at South African Medical Association (SAMA),... 30 June 2021 4:27 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law The Deputy Chief Justice on Wednesday addressed a rare media briefing a day after the judgment was handed down by the Constitutio... 30 June 2021 12:24 PM
WATCH LIVE: Zondo gives update on the commission's work, Zuma's ConCourt ruling He is also answering questions on the Constitutional Court judgment on former President Jacob Zuma’s contempt of court. 30 June 2021 11:34 AM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Reserve Bank turns 100: 'We play the role of safety net' during financial crises What is the role of the Reserve Bank in society? Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and CEO of Prudenti... 30 June 2021 11:33 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2021 8:31 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling. 29 June 2021 7:09 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays

‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays

28 June 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Lawrence Konyana | Deputy president at National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa

The funeral industry in Gauteng is already starting to feel the brunt of South Africa's third wave of infections. As Covid-19 deaths surge in the third-wave gripped the province, undertakers are burying multiple family members and are already starting to run out of cold storage and coffins. Some undertakers are concerned coffin shortages and bodies piling up at mortuaries.  


IEC seeking to postpone by-elections

30 June 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will urgently approach the Electoral Court to postpone eight by-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 30 June following the implementation of Level 4 lockdown restrictions. Wednesday’s elections were supposed to be the final by-elections to be conducted by the commission ahead of the local government elections scheduled for October 27.

Should Zuma's presidential perks be revoked

30 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Solly Malatsi | Spokesperson on the presidency at DA

The Constitutional Court has found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment. Reacting to the judgment, various political parties welcomed it and calls have been made for his presidential benefits to be immediately revoked.

Finance: Claiming home office expenses from Sars

30 June 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Elaine  Nunez  | Admitted attorney  at Tax Consulting SA

Before anyone deducts any home office expenses from SARS, they must understand the underlying requirements and ensure they can discharge their burden of proof. Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, discusses what the requirements are for a deduction

ConCourt expected to rule on Jacob Zuma's contempt case today

29 June 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Hoolo 'Nyane | Associate Professor and Head of Public Law Department  at University Of Limpopo

The Constitutional Court’s long-awaited judgment on former president Jacob Zuma’s defiance of two summons the Zondo commission issued is due to take place on Tuesday. The judgment is a culmination of a court battle between Zuma and the Zondo commission which is probing allegations of state capture during his nine-year presidency and the judiciary.

Travel & Tourism: Exploring Zululand

29 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Ryan  Enslin  | Freelance travel writer and content creator at My Lime Boots

Zululand is home to a diverse range of culture, wildlife, scenery and history. There are dramatic coastlines and unspoilt beaches, further inland the scenery changes to rolling hills and dense forests. Freelance travel writer and content creator at My Lime Boots, Ryan Enslin, went exploring in Dlizna Forest, Magorve Swamps, Rafia Pal Monument and Thanda Safari will exposing the interior of the Zulu Kingdom.

What is known about the Delta variant dominating infections in the country

28 June 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Delta variant that was first detected in India is now circulating widely in many countries. During a special National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) briefing, scientists showed how the variant is gripping the country. The highly transmissible variant is responsible for increasing Covid-19 infections.

Property: Converting office buildings to residential space

28 June 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: hris  Renecle  | Managing Director  at Renprop

With many South African buying desks to work at home, millions of square feet of previously leased space in existing office buildings may no longer be needed. This could be a problem-solving opportunity in the future if excess commercial office space can be converted into housing, with some being affordable. But accomplishing conversion feasibly has challenges in design, technology, regulations, and costs and financing.

Fitness: Can exercise boost immunity and make vaccines more effective?

25 June 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Adrian  Rotunno  | Sports and exercise medicine physician  at Cape Sports Medicine

The most likely scenario for the next few years is that COVID-19 will be like other infectious diseases, such as flu, that we will need to continuously manage and protect ourselves against. One of the best ways to do that is by being physically active. A new systematic review of evidence shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reduces the risk of falling ill and dying from infectious disease by more than a third and significantly increases the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns.

Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.

24 June 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Leila Patel | Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg



Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie  have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices. They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews. Prof Patel discusses their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.



 

Trending

Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma

Politics Local

'Much like load shedding, lockdowns are going to be a feature of our lives'

Local

'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Jacob Zuma receiving worse treatment than apartheid leaders, says brother Khanya

30 June 2021 4:14 PM

eSwatini residents concerned about food, money amid continuing protests

30 June 2021 4:03 PM

2 suspects en route to Lesotho kill Free State police officer

30 June 2021 3:20 PM

