ConCourt to hand down judgement on CR17 Campaign funding

Guest: Dr Ben Kagina | Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town





In October, South Africa and India tabled a proposal at the World Trade Organisation asking member states to agree to temporarily suspend all intellectual property rules for Covid-related products and technologies, including vaccines. If this proposal is accepted, it will force pharmaceutical companies in member countries to share their patents. While removing drug companies’ exclusive rights to produce their Covid-19 jabs, it won’t necessarily compel them to share their know-how, this is often referred to as transferring technology, could take months – or years.

