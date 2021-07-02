ANC NEC to discuss the implications of Zuma's sentencing

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:43
Jacarandas in parts of South Africa are flowering earlier: why it’s a warning sign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Jennifer Fitchett, Wits University
Today at 15:50
Equal Education on feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education
Today at 16:10
In the vaccine queue, who is the most ‘deserving’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
#MyHome Town: KaNyamazane woman sets the bar high in education
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
Discovery Health’s mass vaccination site at Gallagher Convention Center adds significant capacity to accelerate the national vaccination rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 17:10
Prasa briefing on work done over the past 3 months
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zolani Kgosie Matthews, PRASA CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
SA's businesses tripping over themselves filling for business rescue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:50
BOS’s expansion into international markets like the US, Europe, Australia and now China
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
William Battersby - CEO of BOS Brands
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister eSwatini Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Khumalo says 5,000 people are without jobs due to the protest. 6 July 2021 2:50 PM
Number of intakes in Gauteng is fewer than nurses leaving the service - Denosa Mandy Wiener speaks to Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa's Bongani Mazibuko about the shortage of nurses in the prov... 6 July 2021 2:19 PM
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court. 6 July 2021 11:50 AM
ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent... 6 July 2021 11:17 AM
WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zu... 6 July 2021 9:48 AM
African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence' Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says former president Jacob Zuma might have pulled a crowd but the kind o... 5 July 2021 1:11 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
ANC NEC to discuss the implications of Zuma's sentencing

ANC NEC to discuss the implications of Zuma's sentencing

2 July 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

The African National Congress' (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) are scheduled to convene this weekend. The impact of former President Jacob Zuma being sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court is to be discussed at the meeting, which is the party's highest decision-making structure.


Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes

6 July 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Tshego Phala | Executive Director  at Equal Education Law Centre

Equal Education (EE) and two Limpopo schools will go back to court this month to get education authorities to provide meals to all qualifying pupils. EE and the schools have brought an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and eight provincial education MECs, who they say are in breach of a previous order granted in July last year. That order directed them to ensure that pupils were given a daily meal in terms of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), whether attending school or not.

ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule

6 July 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC) held a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday. Senior members expected the meeting to discuss the implications of former President Jacob Zuma’s last-minute decision to challenge his 15 months sentence by the constitutional court. The meeting was also expected to discuss suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s address to Zuma supporters outside Nkandla, which was in violation of his suspension.

Travel&Tourism: Impact of lockdown leisure travel ban from Gauteng on KZN tourism

6 July 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Brett Tungay | Chair  at Fedhasa East Coast

 

Lockdown regulations banning leisure travel in and out of Gauteng has put a damper on the seasonal rush from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal. Accommodation facilities across the KZN coasts have been hit hard by the Adjusted Level 4 lockdown. The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa in KwaZulu-Natal's Brett Tiungay said the ban is a "devastating" blow to the hotel industry.

Fitness with Liezel: Can Pink drinks help you run faster and further?

6 July 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has refreshing fitness news, and it could help you run faster and go further. Tune in to hear more about an oddly wonderful way to maybe elevate your fitness game with, thanks to scientific research!

Vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week

5 July 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Policing Union                                                           (SAPU)

 

The South African Police Service is gearing up to vaccinate its members, with at least 180 000 officers and other staff being targeted to get the jab. The vaccination rollout will be launched on Monday in Soweto by Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Commissioner General Khehla Sitole. According to SAPs the goal is to inoculate frontline officers involved in day-to-day operations.

 

 

ConCourt to hear Zuma's rescission application

5 July 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

 

The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's application to have the order against him rescinded. On Tuesday, the apex court ordered Zuma to be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court. He had ignored its order to testify at the State Capture Inquiry. The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear Zuma’s rescission application on 12 July.

Property: Cohabitating vs legal marriage and property

5 July 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Gerhard  van der Linde | Pretoria East Managing Director at Seeff

 

Purchasing property with your married spouse is fairly straightforward as there is a legal relationship with consequences attached to it. In the case of cohabitation, there is, however, no legal relationship and South African law confers no legal status. Which therefore can come with its challenges down the line; upfront planning is vital to avoid disputes later on.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

5 July 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the issue and consequences of commenting on weight loss (or gain) to someone. Tune in to get motivated to spread positivity only, now!

 

Springboks vs Georgia Test

2 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Wynona Louw | Rugby Writer  at Independent Media

The Springboks will play Georgia for only the second time in their history at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday, 2 July.  Despite three confirmed positive coronavirus findings in the SA camp, the Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes the test against Georgia is not in jeopardy. Kick-off is at 19:00.

WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence

Local Politics

They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister

Local

No arrest for Zuma: It appears politicians are above the law - State attorney

Local

EWN Highlights

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in EC officially enters COVID-19 third wave

6 July 2021 3:29 PM

Health Dept withdraws decision to allow special groups to get COVID-19 vaccine

6 July 2021 2:48 PM

SADC delegation meets eSwatini civil society groups, assures of second visit

6 July 2021 2:38 PM

