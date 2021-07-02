Springboks vs Georgia Test

Guest: Wynona Louw | Rugby Writer at Independent Media
The Springboks will play Georgia for only the second time in their history at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday, 2 July. Despite three confirmed positive coronavirus findings in the SA camp, the Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes the test against Georgia is not in jeopardy. Kick-off is at 19:00.
Guest: Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Policing Union (SAPU)
The South African Police Service is gearing up to vaccinate its members, with at least 180 000 officers and other staff being targeted to get the jab. The vaccination rollout will be launched on Monday in Soweto by Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Commissioner General Khehla Sitole. According to SAPs the goal is to inoculate frontline officers involved in day-to-day operations.
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's application to have the order against him rescinded. On Tuesday, the apex court ordered Zuma to be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court. He had ignored its order to testify at the State Capture Inquiry. The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear Zuma’s rescission application on 12 July.
Guest: Gerhard van der Linde | Pretoria East Managing Director at Seeff
Purchasing property with your married spouse is fairly straightforward as there is a legal relationship with consequences attached to it. In the case of cohabitation, there is, however, no legal relationship and South African law confers no legal status. Which therefore can come with its challenges down the line; upfront planning is vital to avoid disputes later on.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the issue and consequences of commenting on weight loss (or gain) to someone. Tune in to get motivated to spread positivity only, now!
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
The African National Congress' (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) are scheduled to convene this weekend. The impact of former President Jacob Zuma being sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court is to be discussed at the meeting, which is the party's highest decision-making structure.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
With the Level 4 lockdown in effect, our resident fitness enthusiast -Liezel van der Westhuizen- catches us up on what the fitness implications are. Tune in to find out where you stand on gym and fitness for the next 2 weeks and how to get creative with your home fitness habits.
Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
The Automobile Association (AA) has called on the government to provide more clarity on the planned roll-out of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act. The system is expected to be phased in from Thursday, but many motorists remain unsure on how the system will affect them.
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment in the Public Protector's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. The court will decide whether the president misled Parliament in relation to donations made to the CR17 campaign, and whether Busisiwe Mkhwebane has the scope to investigate the CR17 campaign. Her initial report on the donations and whether Ramaphosa lied to Parliament was set aside by the Gauteng High Court.
Guest: Dr Ben Kagina | Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
In October, South Africa and India tabled a proposal at the World Trade Organisation asking member states to agree to temporarily suspend all intellectual property rules for Covid-related products and technologies, including vaccines. If this proposal is accepted, it will force pharmaceutical companies in member countries to share their patents. While removing drug companies’ exclusive rights to produce their Covid-19 jabs, it won’t necessarily compel them to share their know-how, this is often referred to as transferring technology, could take months – or years.