Vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week

Latest Local
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems' Founder and executive director of LEAP Science and Maths Schools, John Gilmour, describes spending R65-million on the specialists... 7 July 2021 5:45 PM
Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the former president's ongoing contempt of court case. 7 July 2021 1:53 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Ca... 7 July 2021 1:37 PM
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court. 6 July 2021 11:50 AM
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on claims' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of... 7 July 2021 10:53 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week

Vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week

5 July 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Policing Union                                                           (SAPU)

 

The South African Police Service is gearing up to vaccinate its members, with at least 180 000 officers and other staff being targeted to get the jab. The vaccination rollout will be launched on Monday in Soweto by Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Commissioner General Khehla Sitole. According to SAPs the goal is to inoculate frontline officers involved in day-to-day operations.

 

 


NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms

7 July 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders

National Liquor Traders have joined the liquor industry’s calls for relief, urging province authorities to waive annual licence fees for retailers and for traders to be allowed to sell alcohol for home consumption. 

Does SAPS have a legal obligation to arrest Zuma?

7 July 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: General Ockert  Terblanche  | Shadow Deputy Minister of Police  at DA

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said that the onus was now on the Constitutional Court to give officers clarity on when they must arrest former President Jacob Zuma. Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have written to the Constitutional Court following the litigation filed by Zuma. The apex court ruled last week that the statesman should go to jail for 15 months. The Constitutional Court also said that if Zuma failed to hand himself over by Sunday, Cele’s team has to handcuff him by Wednesday midnight.

Finance: The potentially huge costs of early retirement

7 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Sherwin  Govender  | Business development manager  at Glacier by Sanlam

Early retirement for many is the ultimate financial goal. People who may have lost their jobs due to the current economic environment, and can afford too, might be thinking of not looking for a new job. However like most temptations early retirement comes at a cost. Stopping work five or 10 years before normal retirement age actually costs millions.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Working out in the cold, Does exercising in the cold burn more calories?

7 July 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Ever wondered whether weather and temperature has an effect on how many calories you burn? Well, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses whether exercising in the cold burns more calories now, so tune in!

Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes

6 July 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Tshego Phala | Executive Director  at Equal Education Law Centre

Equal Education (EE) and two Limpopo schools will go back to court this month to get education authorities to provide meals to all qualifying pupils. EE and the schools have brought an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and eight provincial education MECs, who they say are in breach of a previous order granted in July last year. That order directed them to ensure that pupils were given a daily meal in terms of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), whether attending school or not.

ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule

6 July 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC) held a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday. Senior members expected the meeting to discuss the implications of former President Jacob Zuma’s last-minute decision to challenge his 15 months sentence by the constitutional court. The meeting was also expected to discuss suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s address to Zuma supporters outside Nkandla, which was in violation of his suspension.

Travel&Tourism: Impact of lockdown leisure travel ban from Gauteng on KZN tourism

6 July 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Brett Tungay | Chair  at Fedhasa East Coast

 

Lockdown regulations banning leisure travel in and out of Gauteng has put a damper on the seasonal rush from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal. Accommodation facilities across the KZN coasts have been hit hard by the Adjusted Level 4 lockdown. The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa in KwaZulu-Natal's Brett Tiungay said the ban is a "devastating" blow to the hotel industry.

Fitness with Liezel: Can Pink drinks help you run faster and further?

6 July 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has refreshing fitness news, and it could help you run faster and go further. Tune in to hear more about an oddly wonderful way to maybe elevate your fitness game with, thanks to scientific research!

ConCourt to hear Zuma's rescission application

5 July 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

 

The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's application to have the order against him rescinded. On Tuesday, the apex court ordered Zuma to be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court. He had ignored its order to testify at the State Capture Inquiry. The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear Zuma’s rescission application on 12 July.

Trending

CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems'

Local

Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst

Politics

Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID-19 restrictions

7 July 2021 8:45 PM

Assassins of president were 'professional' mercenaries: Haiti envoy

7 July 2021 8:10 PM

NICD confirms 21,427 new COVID-19 cases, 411 deaths in last 24 hours

7 July 2021 7:41 PM

