ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule

Guest: Warren Hewitt | Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership







The police have been deployed on taxi routes around Cape Town following a spate of shootings to ensure the safety of commuters. Several shootings have occured during the course of the week: seven taxi drivers in separate shootings incidents throughout the city yesterday and four people were shot and wounded in taxis in Bellville on Monday. In March, Executive Mayor Dan Plato launched the Bellville Future City project with the aim for the area to become a second central business district. What is to be become of that vision?

