ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst
The African National Congress (ANC) held a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday. Senior members expected the meeting to discuss the implications of former President Jacob Zuma’s last-minute decision to challenge his 15 months sentence by the constitutional court. The meeting was also expected to discuss suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s address to Zuma supporters outside Nkandla, which was in violation of his suspension.
Guest: Warren Hewitt | Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
The police have been deployed on taxi routes around Cape Town following a spate of shootings to ensure the safety of commuters. Several shootings have occured during the course of the week: seven taxi drivers in separate shootings incidents throughout the city yesterday and four people were shot and wounded in taxis in Bellville on Monday. In March, Executive Mayor Dan Plato launched the Bellville Future City project with the aim for the area to become a second central business district. What is to be become of that vision?
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a decision is expected on whether TERS payments will be made to workers who can't earn an income during lockdown level 4. Cabinet still also needs to decide which industries may benefit. This follows an in-principle agreement at Nedlac, according to Cosatu and the Restaurant Association of SA.
Guest: Professor Martin Veller | Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of the Witwatersrand
In an op-ed outlining the history of the vaccine strategy in the country and some of its pitfalls. Martin Veller with fellow experts co-authors argue South Africa’s approach to its Covid-19 vaccine programme has been characterised by a large number of missteps. In aggregate it has left the country behind many others on the continent, and essentially left millions unvaccinated as a savage third wave descends on the country. But there is a way forward.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you're trying to find healthy ways to get your rest, there's one myth you better not fall for. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is debunking a viral TikTok myth for insomnia. Tune in now, to find out the myth, and truthful sleep tips.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener at National Liquor Traders
National Liquor Traders have joined the liquor industry’s calls for relief, urging province authorities to waive annual licence fees for retailers and for traders to be allowed to sell alcohol for home consumption.
Guest: General Ockert Terblanche | Shadow Deputy Minister of Police at DA
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said that the onus was now on the Constitutional Court to give officers clarity on when they must arrest former President Jacob Zuma. Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have written to the Constitutional Court following the litigation filed by Zuma. The apex court ruled last week that the statesman should go to jail for 15 months. The Constitutional Court also said that if Zuma failed to hand himself over by Sunday, Cele’s team has to handcuff him by Wednesday midnight.
Guest: Sherwin Govender | Business development manager at Glacier by Sanlam
Early retirement for many is the ultimate financial goal. People who may have lost their jobs due to the current economic environment, and can afford too, might be thinking of not looking for a new job. However like most temptations early retirement comes at a cost. Stopping work five or 10 years before normal retirement age actually costs millions.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Ever wondered whether weather and temperature has an effect on how many calories you burn? Well, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses whether exercising in the cold burns more calories now, so tune in!
Guest: Tshego Phala | Executive Director at Equal Education Law Centre
Equal Education (EE) and two Limpopo schools will go back to court this month to get education authorities to provide meals to all qualifying pupils. EE and the schools have brought an urgent application in the North Gauteng High Court against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and eight provincial education MECs, who they say are in breach of a previous order granted in July last year. That order directed them to ensure that pupils were given a daily meal in terms of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP), whether attending school or not.