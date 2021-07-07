NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms

Guest: Siyabulela Fobosi | Senior Researcher, UNESCO 'Oliver Tambo' Chair of Human Rights at University of Fort Hare



Taxi associations met with the Western Cape government on Thursday in an attempt to get to the bottom of a spate of deadly mass shootings in the province. There have been 71 taxi-related murders in the Western Cape since the start of the year. The subsidisation of the industry as promised by transport minister Fikile Mbalula during the national taxi indaba last year, would go a long way in providing a safe and efficient public transport system. Transport researcher Siyabulela Fobosi, talks about where we are in realising formalisation and subsidising of the taxi sector.

