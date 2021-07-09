Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cape Union Mart’s Adventure Film Challenge is back!

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



Adventure and the great outdoors is on the minds of more than just our resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen; and you can win an amazing competition using those 2 elements to meet the challenge. In its 8th successful year, the annual Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge is back again offering adventure, fitness and film enthusiasts the opportunity to shoot their content and possibly be selected to win and have their own film showcased. Tune in to hear more about the Cape Union Mart's adventure film challenge now!