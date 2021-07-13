FITNESS with Liezel: Nightly Routine That Helps Ensure your Morning Workouts Actually Happen

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
There's a life hack that Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, has a handle on, that will ensure your morning workout actually happens. Tune in to get the insider lifestyle tip to transform your daily fitness habits for the better.
Guest: Fransina Lukas | Chairperson at Khayelitsha CPF
Another week of violence in the Cape Town minibus taxi industry with several shooting incidents occurring sporadically in the city. Major public transport routes in Cape Town have been disrupted due to the ongoing taxi violence. Commuters have been severely affected. Tensions are running high particularly in communities, on these major transport routes, that are caught in the middle.
Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director at Dullah Omar Institute
A report commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has found that South Africa’s local government elections will not be free and fair if they are held in October. The decision considered expert opinion, scientific opinion and the laws around elections and recommended that the elections should not be held later than February 2022. What happens next? Prof Jaap de Visser unpacks the legislative process that will allow for the postponement.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
With hygiene constantly at the front of our minds, Liezel van der Westhuizen - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about cleaning and sanitizing your home gym equipment this week. Tune in to gather the very best in healthy fitness & gym etiquette and maintenance tips now
Guest: John Dammert | Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson
A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry as violence targeting Cape Town's taxis continued on Monday. Shooters also fired on passing cars near the Langa taxi rank in a bloody start to Monday for commuters and taxi operators. Golden Arrow Bus Service has asked commuters to make alternative transport arrangements as their service schedule has regrettably been disrupted.
Guest: Tafadzwa Matiza | Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Tourism at North West University
International studies are already gathering evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on tourist behaviour. Previous studies of tourist behaviour show that the uncertainty and negative consequences of tourism often go beyond the crisis event, and predicts a situation of multiple risk factors influencing tourists. Critical to post-crisis tourism will be mitigating the potential health and safety concerns that may discourage tourism.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
It's now clear that a solid night's sleep is essential for a long and healthy life but it requires more than just scheduling a consistent bedtime. In fact, creating the right sleep environment-considering light, temperature, and more-can be the difference between dozing or a full night of sleep. Another important element: what you wear to bed.
Find out the sleep hack that involves one great clothing fibre this week, as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the best sleepwear to settle down in. Tune in to hear more about the fabric, the clothing, and what experts say, now!
Guest: Jacques Moolman | President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce
Due to the Cape Town shooting crisis there have been 23 taxi-related murders and 30 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of this month, while commuters continue to bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi industry's internal conflict. Jacques Moolman, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks about the impact this is having on the local economy and business.
Guest: Annah Moyo-Kupeta | Acting Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation
Armed community members and vigilante groups stepped in to tackle the unrest plaguing Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng, often taking matters into their own hand. Anna Moyo-Kupeta from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) talks about the fine line between community protections and vigilantism, particularly in the greater Phoenix area.
Guest: Gary Palmer | CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions
The last 18 months have seen some clear winners and losers in the property industry. However, Gary Palmer, CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions, suggests things may not stay the same in the next six months, especially if we experience an extended period of high levels of Covid infections and even more shutdowns.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This Massage week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses massages, and the reasons you should be getting yours regularly. Tune in to hear how this observed week started, and how celebrating it means wellness for the industry and yourself!