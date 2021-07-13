SASSA temporary suspends payments at cash pay points

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Police Minister continues monitoring law enforcement efforts to restore law and order in KZN.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Audio: Duduzane Zuma says he did not incite civil unrest in SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Life Esidimeni inquest begins.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Police have arrested two men who allegedly shot at vehicles from the Langa taxi rank.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi visits two vaccination sites in Tembisa and Thokoza.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mmamoloko Kubayi - Acting Minister of Health
Today at 12:41
SASSA Revives Food Relief Programme Disrupted by Unrest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Mango staff attempt to collaborate with the DPE and South African Airways (SAA) board to save Mango.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 12:52
Mango staff attempt to collaborate with the DPE and South African Airways (SAA) board to save Mango.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jordan Butler, Mango Pilot Association chair
Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi - President at South African Cabin Crew Association
Today at 12:56
Sport Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lebo M - null at music producer and composer
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
