Finance: Your rights when claiming from third-party insurance

Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance



Statistics show that 70% of the vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. This means that if you are involved in an accident, the likelihood is that you will be dealing with an uninsured party. What if you are that uninsured third party and you are forced to recuperate damages through the other party’s insurer? What can you expect?