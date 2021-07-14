Comair extends suspension of kulula and British Airways flights

Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development



The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Pammy Majodina, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s caucus on Thursday. The meeting is in response to the current outbreak of violence and looting in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The party is calling on its public representatives to join in efforts to quell the disturbances in their communities.

