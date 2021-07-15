Health: Critical staff shortages at hospitals including doctors.

Guest: Jacques Moolman | President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce



Due to the Cape Town shooting crisis there have been 23 taxi-related murders and 30 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of this month, while commuters continue to bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi industry's internal conflict. Jacques Moolman, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks about the impact this is having on the local economy and business.

