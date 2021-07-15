There's more to it than Zuma, Alexandra was already ‘a ticking time bomb’

Guest: Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane | CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)



As Alexandra, like many areas across Gauteng and KZN, is seized by mass looting and protests this week, a report from the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the devastating 2019 protests has revealed persistent failures by the City of Johannesburg and the Gauteng Provincial government. While the recent protests are reportedly linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, the joint report suggests that Alexandra’s community is a tinderbox for public unrest.