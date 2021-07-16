CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Looting suspects expected to appear in courts throughout South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Road closures as looting suspects head to court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Premier Zikalala visits families of victims killed in Phoenix.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Zizi Kodwa visists THEMBOKHWEZI SQUARE and SITE C PLAZA, Khayelitsha, as part of continued efforts by the government to contain violence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:37
Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Qhawekazi Mdikane , Momentum Corporate spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Momentum: How should brands respond to Covid-19. (Cont'd)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Life Esidimeni inquest continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Correctional services vaccine program starts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Yet another week of bitterly cold winter weather, with snowfall for some provinces.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dividends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
Latest Local
ANC's Dyantyi elected as chair of committee probing PP's fitness to hold office Senior African National Congress (ANC) MP Qubudile Richard Dyantyi was chosen on Tuesday at a meeting of the multi-party committee... 20 July 2021 11:35 AM
'It's a challenge to look for investors but struggle to protect those we have' Durban Chamber of Commerce first vice-president Mpumi Langa says companies are seeking to disinvest from KwaZulu-Natal and some en... 20 July 2021 11:08 AM
'It is critical that we see real accountability, justice for Life Esidimeni' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Section 27 Executive Director Umunyana Rugege about the Life Esidimeni inquest. 20 July 2021 8:21 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?' Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa sh... 19 July 2021 12:29 PM
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Foreign investors will watch SA companies' response to catastrophe - Jacko Maree Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacko Maree, Presidential Special Investment Envoy, about the prospects for rebuilding SA's reputation. 15 July 2021 6:53 PM
View all Politics
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months' Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties). 19 July 2021 6:30 PM
SA motorists warned August fuel price hike on the cards The Automobile Association has predicted a significant rise in the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin month-end. 18 July 2021 12:12 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro... 19 July 2021 4:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Opinion

CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

CAF Champions League final: Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly

16 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

The highly-anticipated CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs and Egypt's Al Ahly will begin at 21:00 (SA time) in Casablanca on Saturday. Chiefs will be competing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly.
 To be broadcast on SuperSport Channel 202 in South Africa.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Taxi wars adding more casualties as Golden Arrow busses come under attack

20 July 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: John Dammert | Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson

 

A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry as violence targeting Cape Town's taxis continued on Monday. Shooters also fired on passing cars near the Langa taxi rank in a bloody start to Monday for commuters and taxi operators. Golden Arrow Bus Service has asked commuters to make alternative transport arrangements as their service schedule has regrettably been disrupted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Reviving African Tourism

20 July 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Tafadzwa Matiza | Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Tourism at North West                        University

 

International studies are already gathering evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on tourist behaviour. Previous studies of tourist behaviour show that the uncertainty and negative consequences of tourism often go beyond the crisis event, and predicts a situation of multiple risk factors influencing tourists. Critical to post-crisis tourism will be mitigating the potential health and safety concerns that may discourage tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - The Best Sleepwear to settle down in | Ideal clothes to sleep in

20 July 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

It's now clear that a solid night's sleep is essential for a long and healthy life but it requires more than just scheduling a consistent bedtime. In fact, creating the right sleep environment-considering light, temperature, and more-can be the difference between dozing or a full night of sleep. Another important element: what you wear to bed. 
Find out the sleep hack that involves one great clothing fibre this week, as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the best sleepwear to settle down in. Tune in to hear more about the fabric, the clothing, and what experts say, now! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commuters bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi conflict

19 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Jacques Moolman | President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce

Due to the Cape Town shooting crisis there have been 23 taxi-related murders and 30 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of this month, while commuters continue to bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi industry's internal conflict. Jacques Moolman, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks about the impact this is having on the local economy and business. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix

19 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Annah Moyo-Kupeta | Acting Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and  Reconciliation

Armed community members and vigilante groups stepped in to tackle the unrest plaguing Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng, often taking matters into their own hand. Anna Moyo-Kupeta from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) talks about the fine line between community protections and vigilantism, particularly in the greater Phoenix area. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year

19 July 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Gary Palmer | CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions

The last 18 months have seen some clear winners and losers in the property industry. However, Gary Palmer, CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions, suggests things may not stay the same in the next six months, especially if we experience an extended period of high levels of Covid infections and even more shutdowns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

19 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Massage week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses massages, and the reasons you should be getting yours regularly. Tune in to hear how this observed week started, and how celebrating it means wellness for the industry and yourself!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC caucus meeting on violent protests in SA

16 July 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development

The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Pammy Majodina, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s caucus on Thursday. The meeting is in response to the current outbreak of violence and looting in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The party is calling on its public representatives to join in efforts to quell the disturbances in their communities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon

16 July 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses fitness for purpose this time. Tune in to hear more about The  Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon and how signing up and joining in, can help support non-governmental organisations working with breast cancer survivors.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'It's a challenge to look for investors but struggle to protect those we have'

Local

'It is critical that we see real accountability, justice for Life Esidimeni'

Local

Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?

Local

ANC's Dyantyi elected as chair of committee probing PP's fitness to hold office

20 July 2021 11:35 AM

Cele boosts security in Phoenix, calls for broken relationships to be rebuilt

20 July 2021 11:15 AM

Coordinated efforts in motion to end CT taxi violence - WC govt

20 July 2021 10:23 AM

