Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

The Aubrey Masango Show
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation University of the Witwatersrand clinical medicine head Professor Daynia Ballot says one of the biggest problems at the hospital is... 21 July 2021 8:09 PM
'Medical workers are tired and hardly had time to recover from the second wave' Sunday Times senior features writer Claire Keeton says many nurses have shown signs of discouragement and trauma in hospitals. 21 July 2021 5:11 PM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia talks about her opinion piece on the country's security cluster. 21 July 2021 1:26 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%. 21 July 2021 12:16 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2021 8:35 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Importance of a sports massage

19 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Massage week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses massages, and the reasons you should be getting yours regularly. Tune in to hear how this observed week started, and how celebrating it means wellness for the industry and yourself!


How are communities on major public transport routes impacted by taxi violence

21 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Fransina Lukas | Chairperson  at Khayelitsha CPF

Another week of violence in the Cape Town minibus taxi industry with several shooting incidents occurring sporadically in the city. Major public transport routes in Cape Town have been disrupted due to the ongoing taxi violence.  Commuters have been severely affected. Tensions are running high particularly in communities, on these major transport routes, that are caught in the middle. 

IEC report suggests the postponement of local government elections

21 July 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute



A report commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has found that South Africa’s local government elections will not be free and fair if they are held in October. The decision considered expert opinion, scientific opinion and the laws around elections and recommended that the elections should not be held later than February 2022. What happens next? Prof Jaap de Visser unpacks the legislative process that will allow for the postponement. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

21 July 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

With hygiene constantly at the front of our minds, Liezel van der Westhuizen - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about cleaning and sanitizing your home gym equipment this week. Tune in to gather the very best in healthy fitness & gym etiquette and maintenance tips now

Taxi wars adding more casualties as Golden Arrow busses come under attack

20 July 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: John Dammert | Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson

 

A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry as violence targeting Cape Town's taxis continued on Monday. Shooters also fired on passing cars near the Langa taxi rank in a bloody start to Monday for commuters and taxi operators. Golden Arrow Bus Service has asked commuters to make alternative transport arrangements as their service schedule has regrettably been disrupted.

Travel & Tourism: Reviving African Tourism

20 July 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Tafadzwa Matiza | Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Tourism at North West                        University

 

International studies are already gathering evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on tourist behaviour. Previous studies of tourist behaviour show that the uncertainty and negative consequences of tourism often go beyond the crisis event, and predicts a situation of multiple risk factors influencing tourists. Critical to post-crisis tourism will be mitigating the potential health and safety concerns that may discourage tourism.

Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - The Best Sleepwear to settle down in | Ideal clothes to sleep in

20 July 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

It's now clear that a solid night's sleep is essential for a long and healthy life but it requires more than just scheduling a consistent bedtime. In fact, creating the right sleep environment-considering light, temperature, and more-can be the difference between dozing or a full night of sleep. Another important element: what you wear to bed. 
Find out the sleep hack that involves one great clothing fibre this week, as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the best sleepwear to settle down in. Tune in to hear more about the fabric, the clothing, and what experts say, now! 

Commuters bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi conflict

19 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Jacques Moolman | President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce

Due to the Cape Town shooting crisis there have been 23 taxi-related murders and 30 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of this month, while commuters continue to bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi industry's internal conflict. Jacques Moolman, president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks about the impact this is having on the local economy and business. 

Has the unrest, armed community and vigilantism unmasked racial tension in Phoenix

19 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Annah Moyo-Kupeta | Acting Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and  Reconciliation

Armed community members and vigilante groups stepped in to tackle the unrest plaguing Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng, often taking matters into their own hand. Anna Moyo-Kupeta from the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) talks about the fine line between community protections and vigilantism, particularly in the greater Phoenix area. 

Property: Property winners and losers may shift in second half of the year

19 July 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Gary Palmer | CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions

The last 18 months have seen some clear winners and losers in the property industry. However, Gary Palmer, CEO at Paragon Lending Solutions, suggests things may not stay the same in the next six months, especially if we experience an extended period of high levels of Covid infections and even more shutdowns.

Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation

Local

Local

We will export Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries - Biovac

Local

Local

Lamola: Those arrested for riots, looting could face terrorism charges

Local

Local

Cope: Allowing Zuma to attend brother's funeral is a security risk

21 July 2021 8:49 PM

21 July 2021 8:49 PM

Equal Eduaction welcomes court ruling forcing dept to feed pupils

21 July 2021 8:04 PM

21 July 2021 8:04 PM

Ntshavheni: SAPS probing 151 murder cases in KZN, 16 in GP after violence

21 July 2021 6:44 PM

21 July 2021 6:44 PM

