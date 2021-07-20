Travel & Tourism: Reviving African Tourism

Streaming issues? Report here
702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg 702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:27
The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula briefs Media on developments regarding the taxi industry in Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
DA and Accountability Now to announce plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach
Today at 12:45
More snow, hail storms and heavy rain expected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Le Sueur - Forecaster and owner at Snow Report SA
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Cynthia Stimpel - "Hijackers on Board"
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cynthia Stimpel - SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board at ...
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Cynthia Stimpel - "Hijackers on Board"
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cynthia Stimpel - SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board at ...
Today at 18:13
SARB MPC decision on interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM : Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOON Personal Finance - After the looting and violence – is it time to pack your bags?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral' Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says former president Jacob Zuma will not be in prison clothing when attendi... 22 July 2021 10:30 AM
So far we don't have evidence that vaccines are causing death - Prof Moshabela Bongani Bingwa speaks to UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Mosa Moshabela about vaccine side-effects. 22 July 2021 8:42 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,240 new cases and 516 deaths The Health Department says 5,831,389 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 22 July 2021 6:57 AM
View all Local
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
View all Politics
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Travel & Tourism: Reviving African Tourism

Travel & Tourism: Reviving African Tourism

20 July 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Tafadzwa Matiza | Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Tourism at North West                        University

 

International studies are already gathering evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on tourist behaviour. Previous studies of tourist behaviour show that the uncertainty and negative consequences of tourism often go beyond the crisis event, and predicts a situation of multiple risk factors influencing tourists. Critical to post-crisis tourism will be mitigating the potential health and safety concerns that may discourage tourism.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Is the closing of some taxi routes a viable option?

22 July 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics                              Managementsport  at North West University

 

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has threatened to close taxi routes as the unrest continues. He intends on exercising his power to invoke Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (Act 5 of 2009) in the interest of bringing stability and peace. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena unpacks whether this is a viable option.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is required for a temporary prison release for funerals

22 July 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

 

The Correctional Services Department on Wednesday confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has applied for a temporary release from jail to attend his brother’s funeral. Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, who died last week following a long illness, would be buried in Nkandla on Thursday. Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, discusses what is required for such an application to be granted. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated

22 July 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Professor Ronelle Burger | Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch              University

The number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 in South Africa is on the rise after a bumpy start. But the more positive attitudes are not always reflected in vaccine registrations and vaccinations. This is according to the latest results of the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey. Professor Ronelle Burger, Professor of Economic at Stellenbosch University is one of the lead researchers of the survey. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Try-it-Out Thursday - Thule Vital 8L all-day hydration pack

22 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Try-it-Out Thursday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tries the fresh Thule Vital 8L all-day hydration pack so you know if its worth it. Tune in to hear the features, how Liezel put it to the test, and the all round review of this backpack find!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are communities on major public transport routes impacted by taxi violence

21 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Fransina Lukas | Chairperson  at Khayelitsha CPF

Another week of violence in the Cape Town minibus taxi industry with several shooting incidents occurring sporadically in the city. Major public transport routes in Cape Town have been disrupted due to the ongoing taxi violence.  Commuters have been severely affected. Tensions are running high particularly in communities, on these major transport routes, that are caught in the middle. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC report suggests the postponement of local government elections

21 July 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute



A report commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has found that South Africa’s local government elections will not be free and fair if they are held in October. The decision considered expert opinion, scientific opinion and the laws around elections and recommended that the elections should not be held later than February 2022. What happens next? Prof Jaap de Visser unpacks the legislative process that will allow for the postponement. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

21 July 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

With hygiene constantly at the front of our minds, Liezel van der Westhuizen - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about cleaning and sanitizing your home gym equipment this week. Tune in to gather the very best in healthy fitness & gym etiquette and maintenance tips now

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi wars adding more casualties as Golden Arrow busses come under attack

20 July 2021 6:23 AM

Guest: John Dammert | Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson

 

A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry as violence targeting Cape Town's taxis continued on Monday. Shooters also fired on passing cars near the Langa taxi rank in a bloody start to Monday for commuters and taxi operators. Golden Arrow Bus Service has asked commuters to make alternative transport arrangements as their service schedule has regrettably been disrupted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Tip Tuesday - The Best Sleepwear to settle down in | Ideal clothes to sleep in

20 July 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

It's now clear that a solid night's sleep is essential for a long and healthy life but it requires more than just scheduling a consistent bedtime. In fact, creating the right sleep environment-considering light, temperature, and more-can be the difference between dozing or a full night of sleep. Another important element: what you wear to bed. 
Find out the sleep hack that involves one great clothing fibre this week, as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the best sleepwear to settle down in. Tune in to hear more about the fabric, the clothing, and what experts say, now! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Jacob Zuma can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral'

Local

Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen

Lifestyle

Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation

Local

EWN Highlights

'No interest': little cheer in Tokyo day before Olympics open

22 July 2021 12:16 PM

NICD: Most provinces have reached the peak of COVID-19 third wave

22 July 2021 11:51 AM

Lamola confident masterminds behind riots, looting suspects will be prosecuted

22 July 2021 11:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA