Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Cyber hack hits Transnet’s operations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Suren Naidoo, Deputy Editor at Moneyweb
Today at 16:10
South African Human Rights Commission host dialogue with various organizations on the violence and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 16:20
Imported ‘frites’ are now cheaper than South African potato chips
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Willie Jacobs, CEO of potatoes SA
Today at 16:50
Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Matthews, Feature Story Journalist in Tokyo
Today at 17:10
SA school children have lost a year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wycliffe Otieno, UNICEF South Africa chief of education
Today at 18:09
???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Has the JSE lost its midas touch to attract new listing and stop delistings? How ??
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Valdene Reddy - Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Saint d'lci
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marie Aoun - Founder Director at Saint d'Ici
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers Musician PJ Powers shared her experience with failure, saying that people can only learn to succeed when they embrace their weakne... 23 July 2021 3:32 PM
'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says it is prohibited to charge prices that are unreasonable o... 23 July 2021 1:10 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked Stuff magazine Publisher Toby Shapshak says the State Security Agency would have never seen this coming and cannot be blamed. 23 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:36 AM
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter. 23 July 2021 3:10 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

21 July 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

With hygiene constantly at the front of our minds, Liezel van der Westhuizen - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about cleaning and sanitizing your home gym equipment this week. Tune in to gather the very best in healthy fitness & gym etiquette and maintenance tips now


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

British Lions tour opener

23 July 2021 6:51 AM

Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist 

 

For the first Test against the  British & Irish Lions on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium, the Springboks are relying on a similar line up that started the World Cup final. Their disadvantage is until recently they have been starved of Test match rugby for nearly 21 months, while their opponents have contested two Six Nations titles in that time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School readiness: Are plans moving ahead to reopen schools in South Africa

23 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

The Department of Basic Education previously gazetted Monday (26 July) as the official reopening date for schools, but this could still change if president Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet extend the level 4 lockdown. The situation is being reviewed weekly, the Department of Basic Education said. While all government school students are expected to return in some capacity from 26 July

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Returning to Exercise After Recovering from COVID-19

23 July 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

For some, surviving Covid-19 is only the beginning of their road back to good health. Tune in now, to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing exercising after Covid-19, when to start, and just how you can retrain to get those fitness levels up. Don't miss out on the fitness facts being shared!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the closing of some taxi routes a viable option?

22 July 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics                              Managementsport  at North West University

 

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has threatened to close taxi routes as the unrest continues. He intends on exercising his power to invoke Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (Act 5 of 2009) in the interest of bringing stability and peace. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena unpacks whether this is a viable option.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is required for a temporary prison release for funerals

22 July 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

 

The Correctional Services Department on Wednesday confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has applied for a temporary release from jail to attend his brother’s funeral. Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, who died last week following a long illness, would be buried in Nkandla on Thursday. Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, discusses what is required for such an application to be granted. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated

22 July 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Professor Ronelle Burger | Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch              University

The number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 in South Africa is on the rise after a bumpy start. But the more positive attitudes are not always reflected in vaccine registrations and vaccinations. This is according to the latest results of the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey. Professor Ronelle Burger, Professor of Economic at Stellenbosch University is one of the lead researchers of the survey. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Try-it-Out Thursday - Thule Vital 8L all-day hydration pack

22 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Try-it-Out Thursday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tries the fresh Thule Vital 8L all-day hydration pack so you know if its worth it. Tune in to hear the features, how Liezel put it to the test, and the all round review of this backpack find!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How are communities on major public transport routes impacted by taxi violence

21 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Fransina Lukas | Chairperson  at Khayelitsha CPF

Another week of violence in the Cape Town minibus taxi industry with several shooting incidents occurring sporadically in the city. Major public transport routes in Cape Town have been disrupted due to the ongoing taxi violence.  Commuters have been severely affected. Tensions are running high particularly in communities, on these major transport routes, that are caught in the middle. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC report suggests the postponement of local government elections

21 July 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute



A report commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has found that South Africa’s local government elections will not be free and fair if they are held in October. The decision considered expert opinion, scientific opinion and the laws around elections and recommended that the elections should not be held later than February 2022. What happens next? Prof Jaap de Visser unpacks the legislative process that will allow for the postponement. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers

Local

'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware'

Local

Don't take the law into your own hands - Minister Ntshaveni to Phoenix community

Local

EWN Highlights

Judge Teffo warns against further delays in Life Esidimeni hearings

23 July 2021 3:15 PM

My teammates called me ‘brown s**t' - ex-Protea Paul Adams testifies

23 July 2021 1:34 PM

Health Dept sets eye on 300k vaccine jabs per day target by end of July

23 July 2021 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA