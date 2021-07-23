School readiness: Are plans moving ahead to reopen schools in South Africa

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The Department of Basic Education previously gazetted Monday (26 July) as the official reopening date for schools, but this could still change if president Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet extend the level 4 lockdown. The situation is being reviewed weekly, the Department of Basic Education said. While all government school students are expected to return in some capacity from 26 July
Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken | Military Sociologist and Head of Department at Sociology and Social Anthropology Department Stellenbosch University
MPs have also raised concerns about the level of strategic intelligence provided to the soldiers and the police. This follows a report by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence on visits to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where the SANDF have been deployed to assist the police in quelling unrest and looting. Prof Lindy Heinecken list the military not being trained or equipped to deal with civil unrest as just one of her concerns on the current deployment.
Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Telecommunications Industry Expert
Spectrum allocation has been identified by government as one of the key priorities to help boost economic growth. The implementation of spectrum allocation aims to ensure affordable access to the internet. But this process has been delayed for over a decade due to legal battles between the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting regulator, ICASA, and some mobile operators.
Guest: Pearl Scheltema | CEO at Fitzanne Estates
Whether you are buying or selling your home there are some unexpected cost you need to be aware of. While the bulk of the cost associated with property transactions are for the buyer's account, the seller will incur at some costs. Pearl Scheltema of Fitzanne Estates outlines key costs to factor into your budget, so you’re not left with less money than you were expecting.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
The global pandemic has had a major impact on rugby both on and off the field but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Disabled former rugby players from across South Africa, with the help of the United Kingdom and Ireland are set to benefit when two of the official charities of the Springboks and British & Irish Lions team up for a unique fundraising drive.South Africa’s Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund were extended a helping hand during these difficult times by UK-based Matt Hampson Foundation who offered to help them to raise at least £15 000 during an online auction. Our Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all the details with us.
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
The Springboks and the British and Irish Lions clash on Saturday in the second Test of three in Cape Town. The Boks must triumph to remain in contention to win the series after going down 22-17 last weekend.
Guest: Mbahare Kekana | President at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)
Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will be opposing an anticipated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) court application to have the local government elections postponed to 2022. It has accused Electoral Commission of SA chairperson Glen Mashinini of not doing his job properly, saying the commission had ample time to come up with more solutions instead of postponing the local government elections.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Whenever you’re done with your workout, there is a burn and soreness that often won’t quit. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, actually knows ways to help. Tune in to hear more about how to alleviate that post-workout muscle soreness now!
Guest: Dr Casper Lӧtter | Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University
Appointing former prisoners – or ex-offenders – as prison wardens is an international trend in corrections. This idea is gaining traction in South Africa particularly after recent budget cuts in the Department of Correctional Services. Many posts in prisons remain vacant which may negatively affect its mandate of rehabilitation. Dr Casper Lӧtter argues for the merits of the proposal incase of South Africa.
Guest: Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt | Director at U-Turn
South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme currently requires that people enter an identity number when registering on government’s electronic system and present an identity document when they go to get jabbed. This makes it hard for homeless people without IDs to get vaccinated.
Guest: Dr Andrew Scheibe | Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine
In South Africa three million people are living with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and between 400 and 800 thousand people are living with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Viral Hepatitis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. TB HIV Care with other health advocacy groups held a World Hepatitis Day Advocacy and Training Roundtable, to help drive efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in South Africa.