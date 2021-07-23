British Lions tour opener

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:40
ABSA INSIGHTS PODCAST
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:42
Vukani Mngxati: SA Needs to grapple seriously with problems that are delaying economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vukani Mngxati - CEO at Accenture in Africa
Today at 18:49
ZOOM : Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
The problems which will follow if the now complete Medupi starts operating
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World by Ian Goldin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Ian Goldin - Author and Professor of Globalisation and Development at Oxford
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - John Meyer - South African painter.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Meyer - null at painter
Latest Local
'It will be tough for Rea Vaya to remove taxis from the busy Louis Botha Avenue' City of Johannesburg executive director of transport Dorothy Mabuza and journalist Ferial Haffaje discuss why Phase 1c of Rea Vay... 2 August 2021 5:03 PM
Ramaphosa set to return to Zondo Inquiry next week The president will complete his evidence relating to the ANC in his capacity as the current president and former deputy president... 2 August 2021 3:42 PM
About 155,000 people enslaved in SA - Anti-money laundering organisation South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Taskforce chairperson Rozanne Gany explained how they go after human traffickers by... 2 August 2021 3:04 PM
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, an economist at Absa. 2 August 2021 6:27 PM
Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while... 31 July 2021 9:17 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
British Lions tour opener

British Lions tour opener

23 July 2021 6:51 AM

Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist 

 

For the first Test against the  British & Irish Lions on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium, the Springboks are relying on a similar line up that started the World Cup final. Their disadvantage is until recently they have been starved of Test match rugby for nearly 21 months, while their opponents have contested two Six Nations titles in that time.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

MPs raise concerns about strategic intelligence provided to SANDF

2 August 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken | Military Sociologist and Head of Department at                Sociology and Social Anthropology Department  Stellenbosch University

 

MPs have also raised concerns about the level of strategic intelligence provided to the soldiers and the police. This follows a report by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence on visits to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where the SANDF have been deployed to assist the police in quelling unrest and looting. Prof Lindy Heinecken list the military not being trained or equipped to deal with civil unrest as just one of her concerns on the current deployment.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who's to blame for the delay in spectrum allocation?

2 August 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Telecommunications Industry Expert 

 

 

Spectrum allocation has been identified by government as one of the key priorities to help boost economic growth. The implementation of spectrum allocation aims to ensure affordable access to the internet. But this process has been delayed for over a decade due to legal battles between the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting regulator, ICASA, and some mobile operators.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Unexpected costs when buying a property

2 August 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Pearl Scheltema | CEO at Fitzanne Estates

 

Whether you are buying or selling your home there are some unexpected cost you need to be aware of. While the bulk of the cost associated with property transactions are for the buyer's account, the seller will incur at some costs. Pearl Scheltema of Fitzanne Estates outlines key costs to factor into your budget, so you’re not left with less money than you were expecting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Springboks, Lions charities team up for fallen rugby players

2 August 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

The global pandemic has had a major impact on rugby both on and off the field but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Disabled former rugby players from across South Africa, with the help of the United Kingdom and Ireland are set to benefit when two of the official charities of the Springboks and British & Irish Lions team up for a unique fundraising drive.South Africa’s Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund were extended a helping hand during these difficult times by UK-based Matt Hampson Foundation who offered to help them to raise at least £15 000 during an online auction. Our Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all the details with us.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Springboks vs Lions 2nd Test

30 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Springboks and the British and Irish Lions clash on Saturday in the second Test of three in Cape Town. The Boks must triumph to remain in contention to win the series after going down 22-17 last weekend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) to oppose IEC's court application to postpone local gov elections

30 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Mbahare  Kekana | President  at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)


Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will be opposing an anticipated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) court application to have the local government elections postponed to 2022. It has accused Electoral Commission of SA chairperson Glen Mashinini of not doing his job properly, saying the commission had ample time to come up with more solutions instead of postponing the local government elections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The pain gain post-workout, and how to ease it.

30 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Whenever you’re done with your workout, there is a burn and soreness that often won’t quit. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, actually knows ways to help. Tune in to hear more about how to alleviate that post-workout muscle soreness now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here's why ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa.

29 July 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Casper Lӧtter | Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University

Appointing former prisoners – or ex-offenders – as prison wardens is an international trend in corrections. This idea is gaining traction in South Africa particularly after recent budget cuts in the Department of Correctional Services. Many posts in prisons remain vacant which may negatively affect its mandate of rehabilitation. Dr Casper Lӧtter argues for the merits of the proposal incase of South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations

29 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Jean-Ray  Knighton-Fitt  | Director at U-Turn

South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme currently requires that people enter an identity number when registering on government’s electronic system and present an identity document when they go to get jabbed. This makes it hard for homeless people without IDs to get vaccinated. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Efforts to eliminate hepatitis in South Africa.

29 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Andrew  Scheibe | Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine

In South Africa three million people are living with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and between 400 and 800 thousand people are living with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Viral Hepatitis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. TB HIV Care with other health advocacy groups held a World Hepatitis Day Advocacy and Training Roundtable, to help drive efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

