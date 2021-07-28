SAFPA offers burial help to families of Phoenix massacre

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July. 30 July 2021 4:38 PM
Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the n... 30 July 2021 11:24 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
SAFPA offers burial help to families of Phoenix massacre

SAFPA offers burial help to families of Phoenix massacre

28 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest:  Ndabe Ngcobo, South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) Deputy President

The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) has offered their assistance to bury victims of the unrest two weeks ago in the Phoenix area, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal. SAFPA made the offer after being approached by a taxi association.


Springboks vs Lions 2nd Test

30 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Springboks and the British and Irish Lions clash on Saturday in the second Test of three in Cape Town. The Boks must triumph to remain in contention to win the series after going down 22-17 last weekend.

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) to oppose IEC's court application to postpone local gov elections

30 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Mbahare  Kekana | President  at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)


Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will be opposing an anticipated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) court application to have the local government elections postponed to 2022. It has accused Electoral Commission of SA chairperson Glen Mashinini of not doing his job properly, saying the commission had ample time to come up with more solutions instead of postponing the local government elections.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The pain gain post-workout, and how to ease it.

30 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Whenever you’re done with your workout, there is a burn and soreness that often won’t quit. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, actually knows ways to help. Tune in to hear more about how to alleviate that post-workout muscle soreness now!

Here's why ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa.

29 July 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Casper Lӧtter | Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University

Appointing former prisoners – or ex-offenders – as prison wardens is an international trend in corrections. This idea is gaining traction in South Africa particularly after recent budget cuts in the Department of Correctional Services. Many posts in prisons remain vacant which may negatively affect its mandate of rehabilitation. Dr Casper Lӧtter argues for the merits of the proposal incase of South Africa. 

The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations

29 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Jean-Ray  Knighton-Fitt  | Director at U-Turn

South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme currently requires that people enter an identity number when registering on government’s electronic system and present an identity document when they go to get jabbed. This makes it hard for homeless people without IDs to get vaccinated. 

Health: Efforts to eliminate hepatitis in South Africa.

29 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Andrew  Scheibe | Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine

In South Africa three million people are living with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and between 400 and 800 thousand people are living with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Viral Hepatitis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. TB HIV Care with other health advocacy groups held a World Hepatitis Day Advocacy and Training Roundtable, to help drive efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in South Africa.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TEST IT OUT THURSDAY - The Carbon Fibre Shoe leaving an imprint

29 July 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares her thoughts on a running shoe she’s tried, that’s left an impression. Tune in to hear more about the One Mix Carbon Fibre running shoe.

Can Cata and Codeta resume talks for a resolution?

28 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Mandla  Hermanus | Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

There has still been no agreement between Cata and Codeta to end the deadly taxi war in Cape Town. While talks between the feuding taxi associations have lessened over the past days, is there is still hope for it to pick up and come to a resolution.

Finance: Taxes on investments

28 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Kobus  Kleyn | Certified Financial Planner  at Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI)
Kobus Kleyn, a Certified Financial Planner with the Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI) explains that  different types of products incur different rates of tax. Three main taxes apply to investments: you are taxed on income earned from interest, there is a withholding tax on share dividends, and you are taxed on a capital gain when you trigger a capital gain event. These taxes are all lower than your marginal income tax rate, which is the highest bracket rate for your annual earnings level.

Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve

Local Politics

John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award

Lifestyle

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away

EWN Highlights

NICD reports 5 suspected cases of rabies in Cradle of Humankind area

30 July 2021 7:28 PM

30 July 2021 7:28 PM

Earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng likely caused by mining activity

30 July 2021 6:34 PM

30 July 2021 6:34 PM

Transnet to lift force majeure declaration on Monday

30 July 2021 6:25 PM

30 July 2021 6:25 PM

