Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TEST IT OUT THURSDAY - The Carbon Fibre Shoe leaving an imprint

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares her thoughts on a running shoe she’s tried, that’s left an impression. Tune in to hear more about the One Mix Carbon Fibre running shoe.
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
The Springboks and the British and Irish Lions clash on Saturday in the second Test of three in Cape Town. The Boks must triumph to remain in contention to win the series after going down 22-17 last weekend.
Guest: Mbahare Kekana | President at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)
Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will be opposing an anticipated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) court application to have the local government elections postponed to 2022. It has accused Electoral Commission of SA chairperson Glen Mashinini of not doing his job properly, saying the commission had ample time to come up with more solutions instead of postponing the local government elections.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Whenever you’re done with your workout, there is a burn and soreness that often won’t quit. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, actually knows ways to help. Tune in to hear more about how to alleviate that post-workout muscle soreness now!
Guest: Dr Casper Lӧtter | Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University
Appointing former prisoners – or ex-offenders – as prison wardens is an international trend in corrections. This idea is gaining traction in South Africa particularly after recent budget cuts in the Department of Correctional Services. Many posts in prisons remain vacant which may negatively affect its mandate of rehabilitation. Dr Casper Lӧtter argues for the merits of the proposal incase of South Africa.
Guest: Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt | Director at U-Turn
South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme currently requires that people enter an identity number when registering on government’s electronic system and present an identity document when they go to get jabbed. This makes it hard for homeless people without IDs to get vaccinated.
Guest: Dr Andrew Scheibe | Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine
In South Africa three million people are living with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and between 400 and 800 thousand people are living with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Viral Hepatitis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. TB HIV Care with other health advocacy groups held a World Hepatitis Day Advocacy and Training Roundtable, to help drive efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in South Africa.
Guest: Mandla Hermanus | Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
There has still been no agreement between Cata and Codeta to end the deadly taxi war in Cape Town. While talks between the feuding taxi associations have lessened over the past days, is there is still hope for it to pick up and come to a resolution.
Guest: Ndabe Ngcobo, South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) Deputy President
The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) has offered their assistance to bury victims of the unrest two weeks ago in the Phoenix area, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal. SAFPA made the offer after being approached by a taxi association.
Guest: Kobus Kleyn | Certified Financial Planner at Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI)
Kobus Kleyn, a Certified Financial Planner with the Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI) explains that different types of products incur different rates of tax. Three main taxes apply to investments: you are taxed on income earned from interest, there is a withholding tax on share dividends, and you are taxed on a capital gain when you trigger a capital gain event. These taxes are all lower than your marginal income tax rate, which is the highest bracket rate for your annual earnings level.