Fitness with Liezel: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Springboks, Lions charities team up for fallen rugby players

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 2 )
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - TransUnion Q2 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index - Latest Lockdowns and Civil Unrest Could Stunt Auto Industry’s ‘Green Shoots’
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Raising bonuses for Olympic medalists
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management
Latest Local
Group benefits are a cost-effective way of delivering benefits - Momentum Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Corporate head of group insurance Rudi van Rooyen. 10 August 2021 2:02 PM
Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised? Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director Lebo Molefe says there are interventions such as providing pe... 10 August 2021 1:50 PM
'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace' Labour law expert Natasha Moni discussed the best ways of dealing with bullying at the workplace. 10 August 2021 12:07 PM
View all Local
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:36 AM
WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:17 AM
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Springboks, Lions charities team up for fallen rugby players

Fitness with Liezel: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Springboks, Lions charities team up for fallen rugby players

2 August 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

The global pandemic has had a major impact on rugby both on and off the field but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Disabled former rugby players from across South Africa, with the help of the United Kingdom and Ireland are set to benefit when two of the official charities of the Springboks and British & Irish Lions team up for a unique fundraising drive.South Africa’s Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund were extended a helping hand during these difficult times by UK-based Matt Hampson Foundation who offered to help them to raise at least £15 000 during an online auction. Our Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all the details with us.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Has Progress Been Made by the National Strategic Plan? Gender activists weigh in

10 August 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana | Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager. at Sonke Gender Justice


During his keynote address in celebration of National Women's Day, President Ramaphosa lauded the success of the national strategic plan. Launched last year the plan has six pillars aimed at dealing with GBV, sexual offences and the empowerment of women. The government had allocated more than R21 billion towards achieving the goals set out in the plan for a three-year period. 

Key takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report

10 August 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Professor of Global Change Science  at Stellenbosch University

U.N. 's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)  has released a landmark report on climate change. The panelist looked at over 14,000 scientific papers, it is the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades. Stellenbosch University professor of global change science, Guy Midgley, unpacks some of the reports key findings. 

Travel & Tourism: If fully vaccinated, let's do away with covid test certificates

10 August 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

An increasing number of countries worldwide are lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, but in many cases a negative Covid test certificate is still required for travel. CEO of Asata, Otto de Vries, anyone who is vaccinated should be free to travel without additional restrictions, including additional testing or quarantine. For those who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, a negative PCR test should be presented. And it is time to do away with national red, amber and green lists

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Heart and Health - Keeping HPCA alive through fitness and fundraising

10 August 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares vital information on a cause that you could help champion. Using the power of fitness, heart, and women, there is a great initiative out there to save the The Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA) in need, so listen in to find out more now!

Getting messaging around Women's Day right

9 August 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Thrishni Subramoney | Head of training  at Flow Communications

 

Every year come Women's Day, most brands have prepared campaigns and content to celebrate the day. But how many will get it right? Flow Communication's Head of Traning, Thrishni Subramoney looks at striking purpose-driven campaigns to glean some insights on how to join significant conversations in ways that are helpful and progressive.

 

Update on R350 social relief grant, new channels opened for application

9 August 2021 5:51 AM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa

Heavy traffic on the Sassa website has slowed down the R350 rand grant application process. The agency has opened two new online channels to ease the pressure. It will now also use its Facebook page and the Government Chat app.

Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use

9 August 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director  at Alexander Swart Property

 

Seeing an Under Offer notification on your dream property can be disappointing. This means the potential property buyer isn't quite meeting all of the required buying conditions. Rowan Alexander,  Director at Alexander Swart Property explains what you need to know about the 72-hour clause, and whether it's worth still putting in an offer.

Fitness with Liezel: Women cycling team kick off #WomenInCycling campaign to get more ladies on bicycles

9 August 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



There are two black female cyclists in South Africa, that could one day take the world of cycling by force, but they need you! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is using this special month to share the fundraising story of Yamkela Mfazwe and Khanya Yenani - two cyclists who want to go for cycling gold. They are backed by a phenomenal women cycling team called WINTERGREEN BARRIER BREAKERS & now they need your help.  Tune in to find out how you can donate to their fitness futures now! 

 

Springboks final Test against the British & Irish Lions

6 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist 

 

Saturday will be the third and final Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions in Cape Town. Kick-off on Saturday is at 18:00.

Cabinet reshuffle, two resignations and a break down of who is in and out.

6 August 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

 

After weeks of speculation rumouring of a pending cabinet shuffle, official announcement came in at the end of the day yesterday that the president would address the nation on changes to the national executive in the evening.  President Ramaphosa's announcement of a cabinet reshuffle included two resignations from Zweli Mkhize as Health Minister and Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister.

Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised?

Local

Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

Politics Local

At this point I don't have details on SANDF deployment at SABC - Gungubele

Local

ANC caucus welcomes Mapisa-Nqakula’s National Assembly Speaker nomination

10 August 2021 1:55 PM

Medupi blast seems like an industrial accident - UCT academic

10 August 2021 12:56 PM

Mom says 10 hours after son died in fire, authorities yet to respond

10 August 2021 12:51 PM

