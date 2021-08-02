Property: Unexpected costs when buying a property

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen







There are two black female cyclists in South Africa, that could one day take the world of cycling by force, but they need you! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is using this special month to share the fundraising story of Yamkela Mfazwe and Khanya Yenani - two cyclists who want to go for cycling gold. They are backed by a phenomenal women cycling team called WINTERGREEN BARRIER BREAKERS & now they need your help. Tune in to find out how you can donate to their fitness futures now!





