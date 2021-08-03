Travel & Tourism: Insolvencies and liquidations in SA travel sector

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,371 new cases and 271 deaths The Health Department says 8,588,454 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 8 August 2021 8:06 AM
The story behind SoftQ Toilet Paper Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SoftQ Toilet Paper founder Sizwe Qaba Ntshangase about why he started the business. 7 August 2021 10:41 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,652 new cases and 479 deaths The Health Department says 8,546,428 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 7 August 2021 7:04 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
Mom shares tricks on how to clean filthy white sneakers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:42 AM
WATCH: Russian blogger furious at Mzansi's love for eating russians Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 August 2021 9:20 AM
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
WATCH: High jumpers in tears as they decide to share gold medal Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 August 2021 8:55 AM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Travel & Tourism: Insolvencies and liquidations in SA travel sector

Travel & Tourism: Insolvencies and liquidations in SA travel sector

3 August 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Jeremy Clayton | Cape Chairperson of Federated Hospitality Association of                           Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

 

Fedhasa says the latest statistics released by Statistics SA regarding insolvencies and liquidations in the accommodation, food and beverage sectors indicate how financially damaged the industry is. It believes that the industry will remain vulnerable in the 2021/2022 period if there is no consistent approach to future regulation adjustments.


Springboks final Test against the British & Irish Lions

6 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist 

 

Saturday will be the third and final Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions in Cape Town. Kick-off on Saturday is at 18:00.

Cabinet reshuffle, two resignations and a break down of who is in and out.

6 August 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

 

After weeks of speculation rumouring of a pending cabinet shuffle, official announcement came in at the end of the day yesterday that the president would address the nation on changes to the national executive in the evening.  President Ramaphosa's announcement of a cabinet reshuffle included two resignations from Zweli Mkhize as Health Minister and Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister.

Fitness with Liezel: At-home fitness: Balancing enthusiasm with safety & success

6 August 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Don't be intimidated by the idea of working out at home. You can do it! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows you can - she just also has a few tips for avoiding injuries and, how best to train effectively. Tune in to hear some valuable fitness wisdom now!

Restore SA, initiative offering help for unrest-hit small businesses

5 August 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Joshua Cox | Founder  at Restore SA

 

Various organisations have created funds to assist looted small businesses in part of KZN and Gauteng to get back on their feet following July's unrest. Restore SA is an initiative that connects entrepreneurs whose businesses were looted with volunteer mentors. It has also set up a fund to assist affected small businesses.

EFF set to protest in Phoenix

5 August 2021 5:45 AM

Guest: Vusi Khoza | Provincial Chairperson KZN at EFF

 

The Economic Freedom Fighters in eThekwini are planning a march to Phoenix on Thursday to protest against what they deem “racist Indians”. According to a poster posted on the EFF’s eThekwini official Twitter page, the march is in response to the killings in Phoenix that occurred during the unrest. The DA has written to the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in an attempt to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned march. 

Health: Can medical aids cannot force members to get the jab

5 August 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Charlton  Murove | Head of Research at Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF)

 

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), South Africa’s biggest medical member body, says existing health laws prohibit any medical aid scheme from forcing members to vaccinate. And it may not charge higher premiums to members who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Fitness with Liezel: Sustainable, style, outdoor passion, and history with K-Way

5 August 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

K-Way has come along way (40 years to be exact) to bring you the quality you can shop in stores today. This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen Tests out one of their recycled items, and shares her thoughts. 
SMME's account for 89% of businesses hit by recent civil unrest

4 August 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Lings Naidoo | Director at Redflank

Naidoo talks to Africa Melane about the research released by Redflank's BeyondCovid. Small and medium businesses have already been impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns and now in KZN and Gauteng have been hardest hit by the recent looting and civil unrest. Some 7% of SMMEs say they will not be reopening.

Schools experiencing problems with maintaining social distancing

4 August 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools are experiencing problems with maintaining the one metre social distancing. This is the distance that government has told primary and special school learners to adhere to as they return to full classes. The minister was briefing Parliament’s Basic Eaducation Portfolio Committee on her department’s readiness for schools to reopen. Naptosa's Executive Director, Basil Manuel speaks on member teacher's experience in classrooms. 

Finance: How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

4 August 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion                Advocate 

 

Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy and inclusion advocate talks us through how you can earn a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

Cele visits Lamontville says police won't be prevented from doing their work

Local

No ‘ulterior motive’ for SANDF presence at SABC offices

Drivers and pedestrians urged to be extra vigilant this long weekend

Local

Top health official says US 'failing' on COVID

8 August 2021 7:13 PM

Cele visits Lamontville says police won't be prevented from doing their work

8 August 2021 6:33 PM

EFF welcomes renaming Brandfort to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

8 August 2021 6:05 PM

