Truce reached between Cape taxi associations

Guest: Vusi Khoza | Provincial Chairperson KZN at EFF







The Economic Freedom Fighters in eThekwini are planning a march to Phoenix on Thursday to protest against what they deem “racist Indians”. According to a poster posted on the EFF’s eThekwini official Twitter page, the march is in response to the killings in Phoenix that occurred during the unrest. The DA has written to the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in an attempt to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned march.

