Fitness with Liezel: Power Tips from a Pilates Pro

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is looking out for your workout health and safety this time. Tune in to her dishing out the best insights and tips on the Do’s and Don’ts of Pilates and workouts. Don’t miss it!
Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist
Saturday will be the third and final Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions in Cape Town. Kick-off on Saturday is at 18:00.
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
After weeks of speculation rumouring of a pending cabinet shuffle, official announcement came in at the end of the day yesterday that the president would address the nation on changes to the national executive in the evening. President Ramaphosa's announcement of a cabinet reshuffle included two resignations from Zweli Mkhize as Health Minister and Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Don't be intimidated by the idea of working out at home. You can do it! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows you can - she just also has a few tips for avoiding injuries and, how best to train effectively. Tune in to hear some valuable fitness wisdom now!
Guest: Joshua Cox | Founder at Restore SA
Various organisations have created funds to assist looted small businesses in part of KZN and Gauteng to get back on their feet following July's unrest. Restore SA is an initiative that connects entrepreneurs whose businesses were looted with volunteer mentors. It has also set up a fund to assist affected small businesses.
Guest: Vusi Khoza | Provincial Chairperson KZN at EFF
The Economic Freedom Fighters in eThekwini are planning a march to Phoenix on Thursday to protest against what they deem “racist Indians”. According to a poster posted on the EFF’s eThekwini official Twitter page, the march is in response to the killings in Phoenix that occurred during the unrest. The DA has written to the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in an attempt to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned march.
Guest: Charlton Murove | Head of Research at Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF)
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), South Africa’s biggest medical member body, says existing health laws prohibit any medical aid scheme from forcing members to vaccinate. And it may not charge higher premiums to members who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
K-Way has come along way (40 years to be exact) to bring you the quality you can shop in stores today. This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen Tests out one of their recycled items, and shares her thoughts.
Guest: Lings Naidoo | Director at Redflank
Naidoo talks to Africa Melane about the research released by Redflank's BeyondCovid. Small and medium businesses have already been impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns and now in KZN and Gauteng have been hardest hit by the recent looting and civil unrest. Some 7% of SMMEs say they will not be reopening.
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools are experiencing problems with maintaining the one metre social distancing. This is the distance that government has told primary and special school learners to adhere to as they return to full classes. The minister was briefing Parliament’s Basic Eaducation Portfolio Committee on her department’s readiness for schools to reopen. Naptosa's Executive Director, Basil Manuel speaks on member teacher's experience in classrooms.
Guest: Tsungai Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy and inclusion advocate talks us through how you can earn a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season