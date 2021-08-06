Fitness with Liezel: At-home fitness: Balancing enthusiasm with safety & success

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Don't be intimidated by the idea of working out at home. You can do it! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows you can - she just also has a few tips for avoiding injuries and, how best to train effectively. Tune in to hear some valuable fitness wisdom now!
Guest: Thrishni Subramoney | Head of training at Flow Communications
Every year come Women's Day, most brands have prepared campaigns and content to celebrate the day. But how many will get it right? Flow Communication's Head of Traning, Thrishni Subramoney looks at striking purpose-driven campaigns to glean some insights on how to join significant conversations in ways that are helpful and progressive.
Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa
Heavy traffic on the Sassa website has slowed down the R350 rand grant application process. The agency has opened two new online channels to ease the pressure. It will now also use its Facebook page and the Government Chat app.
Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director at Alexander Swart Property
Seeing an Under Offer notification on your dream property can be disappointing. This means the potential property buyer isn't quite meeting all of the required buying conditions. Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property explains what you need to know about the 72-hour clause, and whether it's worth still putting in an offer.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
There are two black female cyclists in South Africa, that could one day take the world of cycling by force, but they need you! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is using this special month to share the fundraising story of Yamkela Mfazwe and Khanya Yenani - two cyclists who want to go for cycling gold. They are backed by a phenomenal women cycling team called WINTERGREEN BARRIER BREAKERS & now they need your help. Tune in to find out how you can donate to their fitness futures now!
Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist
Saturday will be the third and final Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions in Cape Town. Kick-off on Saturday is at 18:00.
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
After weeks of speculation rumouring of a pending cabinet shuffle, official announcement came in at the end of the day yesterday that the president would address the nation on changes to the national executive in the evening. President Ramaphosa's announcement of a cabinet reshuffle included two resignations from Zweli Mkhize as Health Minister and Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister.
Guest: Joshua Cox | Founder at Restore SA
Various organisations have created funds to assist looted small businesses in part of KZN and Gauteng to get back on their feet following July's unrest. Restore SA is an initiative that connects entrepreneurs whose businesses were looted with volunteer mentors. It has also set up a fund to assist affected small businesses.
Guest: Vusi Khoza | Provincial Chairperson KZN at EFF
The Economic Freedom Fighters in eThekwini are planning a march to Phoenix on Thursday to protest against what they deem “racist Indians”. According to a poster posted on the EFF’s eThekwini official Twitter page, the march is in response to the killings in Phoenix that occurred during the unrest. The DA has written to the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in an attempt to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned march.
Guest: Charlton Murove | Head of Research at Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF)
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), South Africa’s biggest medical member body, says existing health laws prohibit any medical aid scheme from forcing members to vaccinate. And it may not charge higher premiums to members who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.