Cabinet reshuffle, two resignations and a break down of who is in and out.

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'It's angering and frustrating': #NotInMyName movement enraged by Ninow appeal Anti-GBV movement #NotInMyName has expressed anger over Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow being granted the right to appeal his jail sent... 9 August 2021 5:40 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address This year's theme is “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 1:21 PM
Parly to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy Chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence Jerome Maake said he recently received approval from the house chairpe... 9 August 2021 1:17 PM
View all Local
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Simba is discontinuing the ‘All Gold Tomato Sauce’ flavour and people are hurt Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 August 2021 9:01 AM
WATCH: Emotional moment as man meets his organ donor Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 August 2021 8:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Cabinet reshuffle, two resignations and a break down of who is in and out.

Cabinet reshuffle, two resignations and a break down of who is in and out.

6 August 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

 

After weeks of speculation rumouring of a pending cabinet shuffle, official announcement came in at the end of the day yesterday that the president would address the nation on changes to the national executive in the evening.  President Ramaphosa's announcement of a cabinet reshuffle included two resignations from Zweli Mkhize as Health Minister and Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister.


Getting messaging around Women's Day right

9 August 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Thrishni Subramoney | Head of training  at Flow Communications

 

Every year come Women's Day, most brands have prepared campaigns and content to celebrate the day. But how many will get it right? Flow Communication's Head of Traning, Thrishni Subramoney looks at striking purpose-driven campaigns to glean some insights on how to join significant conversations in ways that are helpful and progressive.

 

Update on R350 social relief grant, new channels opened for application

9 August 2021 5:51 AM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa

Heavy traffic on the Sassa website has slowed down the R350 rand grant application process. The agency has opened two new online channels to ease the pressure. It will now also use its Facebook page and the Government Chat app.

Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use

9 August 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director  at Alexander Swart Property

 

Seeing an Under Offer notification on your dream property can be disappointing. This means the potential property buyer isn't quite meeting all of the required buying conditions. Rowan Alexander,  Director at Alexander Swart Property explains what you need to know about the 72-hour clause, and whether it's worth still putting in an offer.

Fitness with Liezel: Women cycling team kick off #WomenInCycling campaign to get more ladies on bicycles

9 August 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



There are two black female cyclists in South Africa, that could one day take the world of cycling by force, but they need you! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is using this special month to share the fundraising story of Yamkela Mfazwe and Khanya Yenani - two cyclists who want to go for cycling gold. They are backed by a phenomenal women cycling team called WINTERGREEN BARRIER BREAKERS & now they need your help.  Tune in to find out how you can donate to their fitness futures now! 

 

Springboks final Test against the British & Irish Lions

6 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist 

 

Saturday will be the third and final Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions in Cape Town. Kick-off on Saturday is at 18:00.

Fitness with Liezel: At-home fitness: Balancing enthusiasm with safety & success

6 August 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Don't be intimidated by the idea of working out at home. You can do it! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows you can - she just also has a few tips for avoiding injuries and, how best to train effectively. Tune in to hear some valuable fitness wisdom now!

Restore SA, initiative offering help for unrest-hit small businesses

5 August 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Joshua Cox | Founder  at Restore SA

 

Various organisations have created funds to assist looted small businesses in part of KZN and Gauteng to get back on their feet following July's unrest. Restore SA is an initiative that connects entrepreneurs whose businesses were looted with volunteer mentors. It has also set up a fund to assist affected small businesses.

EFF set to protest in Phoenix

5 August 2021 5:45 AM

Guest: Vusi Khoza | Provincial Chairperson KZN at EFF

 

The Economic Freedom Fighters in eThekwini are planning a march to Phoenix on Thursday to protest against what they deem “racist Indians”. According to a poster posted on the EFF’s eThekwini official Twitter page, the march is in response to the killings in Phoenix that occurred during the unrest. The DA has written to the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in an attempt to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned march. 

Health: Can medical aids cannot force members to get the jab

5 August 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Charlton  Murove | Head of Research at Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF)

 

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), South Africa’s biggest medical member body, says existing health laws prohibit any medical aid scheme from forcing members to vaccinate. And it may not charge higher premiums to members who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

Business Lifestyle

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

Business Lifestyle

Special sitting announced to choose new Joburg mayor

9 August 2021 5:14 PM

DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

9 August 2021 4:50 PM

Zuma's legal team to request postponement in arms deal court appearance

9 August 2021 3:47 PM

