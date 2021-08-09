Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use

Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director at Alexander Swart Property
Seeing an Under Offer notification on your dream property can be disappointing. This means the potential property buyer isn't quite meeting all of the required buying conditions. Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property explains what you need to know about the 72-hour clause, and whether it's worth still putting in an offer.
Guest: Neeshan Balton
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on today and tomorrow. According to a statement by the commission, the president will testify in his capacity as the current leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and on matters relating to his tenure as the party's second in command under former president Jacob Zuma.
Guest: Denise Gabriels | Deputy Ombudsman for Long term Insurance
The Ombudsman for long-term Insurance received an increase in complaints during the the first of half of the year as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 at the end of 2020. The increased deaths during the second wave led to the rise in complaints relating to funeral claims. It is anticipated that the third wave of the Covid-19 virus is likely to have an impact on the number of complaints.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about the wonders of a foam roll for your muscles and fitness journey. Tune in to hear about what foam rolling is, its benefits, and tips to nailing your next foam rollout.
Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana | Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager. at Sonke Gender Justice
During his keynote address in celebration of National Women's Day, President Ramaphosa lauded the success of the national strategic plan. Launched last year the plan has six pillars aimed at dealing with GBV, sexual offences and the empowerment of women. The government had allocated more than R21 billion towards achieving the goals set out in the plan for a three-year period.
Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Professor of Global Change Science at Stellenbosch University
U.N. 's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released a landmark report on climate change. The panelist looked at over 14,000 scientific papers, it is the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades. Stellenbosch University professor of global change science, Guy Midgley, unpacks some of the reports key findings.
Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
An increasing number of countries worldwide are lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, but in many cases a negative Covid test certificate is still required for travel. CEO of Asata, Otto de Vries, anyone who is vaccinated should be free to travel without additional restrictions, including additional testing or quarantine. For those who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, a negative PCR test should be presented. And it is time to do away with national red, amber and green lists
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares vital information on a cause that you could help champion. Using the power of fitness, heart, and women, there is a great initiative out there to save the The Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA) in need, so listen in to find out more now!
Guest: Thrishni Subramoney | Head of training at Flow Communications
Every year come Women's Day, most brands have prepared campaigns and content to celebrate the day. But how many will get it right? Flow Communication's Head of Traning, Thrishni Subramoney looks at striking purpose-driven campaigns to glean some insights on how to join significant conversations in ways that are helpful and progressive.
Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa
Heavy traffic on the Sassa website has slowed down the R350 rand grant application process. The agency has opened two new online channels to ease the pressure. It will now also use its Facebook page and the Government Chat app.