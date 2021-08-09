Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
DTI plans to assist businesses rebuild following the unrest Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition acting deputy director-deneral of industrial financing Susan Mangole says no busine... 11 August 2021 5:51 PM
'We pay Eskom R1 billion a month for electricity due to illegal connections' Newly appointed Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo says he will be on the ground in the coming months to see if the promises made to Joh... 11 August 2021 5:44 PM
View all Local
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
View all Politics
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
Making cars the traffic cop Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer 11 August 2021 7:15 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Business
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use

Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use

9 August 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director  at Alexander Swart Property

 

Seeing an Under Offer notification on your dream property can be disappointing. This means the potential property buyer isn't quite meeting all of the required buying conditions. Rowan Alexander,  Director at Alexander Swart Property explains what you need to know about the 72-hour clause, and whether it's worth still putting in an offer.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

President Ramaphosa to complete his testimony at the State Capture Commission

11 August 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Neeshan Balton
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on today and tomorrow. According to a statement by the commission, the president will testify in his capacity as the current leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and on matters relating to his tenure as the party's second in command under former president Jacob Zuma.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Spike in claims to the Long Term Insurance Ombudsman during covid waves

11 August 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Denise  Gabriels  | Deputy Ombudsman for Long term Insurance

The Ombudsman for long-term Insurance received an increase in complaints during the the first of half of the year as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 at the end of 2020. The increased deaths during the second wave led to the rise in complaints relating to funeral claims. It is anticipated that the third wave of the Covid-19 virus is likely to have an impact on the number of complaints.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: WORKOUT WEDNESDAY - Foam Rolling into great fitness benefits

11 August 2021 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about the wonders of a foam roll for your muscles and fitness journey. Tune in to hear about what foam rolling is, its benefits, and tips to nailing your next foam rollout.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Has Progress Been Made by the National Strategic Plan? Gender activists weigh in

10 August 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana | Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager. at Sonke Gender Justice


During his keynote address in celebration of National Women's Day, President Ramaphosa lauded the success of the national strategic plan. Launched last year the plan has six pillars aimed at dealing with GBV, sexual offences and the empowerment of women. The government had allocated more than R21 billion towards achieving the goals set out in the plan for a three-year period. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Key takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report

10 August 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Professor of Global Change Science  at Stellenbosch University

U.N. 's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)  has released a landmark report on climate change. The panelist looked at over 14,000 scientific papers, it is the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades. Stellenbosch University professor of global change science, Guy Midgley, unpacks some of the reports key findings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: If fully vaccinated, let's do away with covid test certificates

10 August 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

An increasing number of countries worldwide are lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, but in many cases a negative Covid test certificate is still required for travel. CEO of Asata, Otto de Vries, anyone who is vaccinated should be free to travel without additional restrictions, including additional testing or quarantine. For those who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, a negative PCR test should be presented. And it is time to do away with national red, amber and green lists

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Heart and Health - Keeping HPCA alive through fitness and fundraising

10 August 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares vital information on a cause that you could help champion. Using the power of fitness, heart, and women, there is a great initiative out there to save the The Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA) in need, so listen in to find out more now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Getting messaging around Women's Day right

9 August 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Thrishni Subramoney | Head of training  at Flow Communications

 

Every year come Women's Day, most brands have prepared campaigns and content to celebrate the day. But how many will get it right? Flow Communication's Head of Traning, Thrishni Subramoney looks at striking purpose-driven campaigns to glean some insights on how to join significant conversations in ways that are helpful and progressive.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on R350 social relief grant, new channels opened for application

9 August 2021 5:51 AM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa

Heavy traffic on the Sassa website has slowed down the R350 rand grant application process. The agency has opened two new online channels to ease the pressure. It will now also use its Facebook page and the Government Chat app.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We pay Eskom R1 billion a month for electricity due to illegal connections'

Local

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs

Local

EWN Highlights

New heat record as 'Lucifer' sweeps Italy

11 August 2021 8:34 PM

Edwin Sodi’s legal team plans to bring several bids in FS asbestos case

11 August 2021 6:58 PM

Ramaphosa: I almost quit as deputy president when Van Rooyen was appointed FM

11 August 2021 6:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA