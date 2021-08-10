Has Progress Been Made by the National Strategic Plan? Gender activists weigh in

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
How to find clients and grow your business
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
York Zucchi - Chairperson of Centre for Unconventional Entrepreneurship (CUE)
Today at 10:35
How difficult is it to get your content onto an international streaming service?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Andrew Simelane - content creator and podcaster
Latest Local
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
Corruption Watch's report on compensation of mining affected communities Corruption Watch legal researcher Mashudu Masutha says the present legal framework allows host communities various sorts of compen... 12 August 2021 5:25 PM
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he's move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
Is there legal recourse for when sellers remove features key to property value? A seller was compelled to leave the property in the same condition as it was sold, as ALL the fixtures contributed to the value of... 12 August 2021 2:53 PM
WATCH: Man throws axe at victim's windshield during road rage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:35 AM
WATCH: Emirates Airline new ad shot on top of the Burj Khalifa goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2021 9:23 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won't receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Has Progress Been Made by the National Strategic Plan? Gender activists weigh in

10 August 2021 6:13 AM

Has Progress Been Made by the National Strategic Plan? Gender activists weigh in

10 August 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana | Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager. at Sonke Gender Justice


During his keynote address in celebration of National Women's Day, President Ramaphosa lauded the success of the national strategic plan. Launched last year the plan has six pillars aimed at dealing with GBV, sexual offences and the empowerment of women. The government had allocated more than R21 billion towards achieving the goals set out in the plan for a three-year period. 


Greyhound to face court action to stop auction of assets

12 August 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Nontembeko  Luzipo | Deputy General Secretary at Democratised Transport, Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu)

Greyhound has announced it will be auctioning 66 buses, some of its trailers, and high-quality spares next month. It has resulted in the retrenchment of over 1000 employees working for both Greyhound and Citiliner buses. The Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union (Detawu) will be taking the company to court to stop the auctioning process.

Inquiry Into Intelligence Services Failures given go ahead

12 August 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

EWN parliamentary correspondent, Babalo Ndenze reflects on the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) Chairperson Jerome Maake receiving approval from the Houses of Parliament to embark on an inquiry into allegations of intelligence failures by the intelligence services.

Health: 3rd, 4th wave... mental health is still the biggest threat

12 August 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Kagisho Maaroganye | Board member and public sector national convenor at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)

SASOP reported mental health as the biggest threat in 2021, the impact of the emergence of pandemic in 2020 and the second wave, had seen an increase in mental health distress. As third wave rages on and talks of a fourth wave insight, a more serious look needs to be taken at the impact on mental health.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fitness on the fly: Clearing up WTFly is

12 August 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our always-keen resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, along with Producer Janice Matthews, are on to a fresh fitness class with a twist (like bringing in some of the best workout elements of exercises you already know about).
Tune in to hear more about WTFly, what Janice and Liezel thought of it, and the reasons you should give this cardio-based class a try!

President Ramaphosa to complete his testimony at the State Capture Commission

11 August 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Neeshan Balton
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on today and tomorrow. According to a statement by the commission, the president will testify in his capacity as the current leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and on matters relating to his tenure as the party's second in command under former president Jacob Zuma.

Finance: Spike in claims to the Long Term Insurance Ombudsman during covid waves

11 August 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Denise  Gabriels  | Deputy Ombudsman for Long term Insurance

The Ombudsman for long-term Insurance received an increase in complaints during the the first of half of the year as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 at the end of 2020. The increased deaths during the second wave led to the rise in complaints relating to funeral claims. It is anticipated that the third wave of the Covid-19 virus is likely to have an impact on the number of complaints.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: WORKOUT WEDNESDAY - Foam Rolling into great fitness benefits

11 August 2021 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about the wonders of a foam roll for your muscles and fitness journey. Tune in to hear about what foam rolling is, its benefits, and tips to nailing your next foam rollout.
 

Key takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report

10 August 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Professor of Global Change Science  at Stellenbosch University

U.N. 's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)  has released a landmark report on climate change. The panelist looked at over 14,000 scientific papers, it is the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades. Stellenbosch University professor of global change science, Guy Midgley, unpacks some of the reports key findings. 

Travel & Tourism: If fully vaccinated, let's do away with covid test certificates

10 August 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

An increasing number of countries worldwide are lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, but in many cases a negative Covid test certificate is still required for travel. CEO of Asata, Otto de Vries, anyone who is vaccinated should be free to travel without additional restrictions, including additional testing or quarantine. For those who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, a negative PCR test should be presented. And it is time to do away with national red, amber and green lists

CGE places Botha on precautionary suspension for derogatory albino comment

12 August 2021 8:36 PM

12 August 2021 8:36 PM

Eskom: Illegal connections in the WC costs us more than R700m a year

12 August 2021 8:25 PM

12 August 2021 8:25 PM

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster by a month

12 August 2021 7:38 PM

12 August 2021 7:38 PM

