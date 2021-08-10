Has Progress Been Made by the National Strategic Plan? Gender activists weigh in

Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana | Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager. at Sonke Gender Justice
During his keynote address in celebration of National Women's Day, President Ramaphosa lauded the success of the national strategic plan. Launched last year the plan has six pillars aimed at dealing with GBV, sexual offences and the empowerment of women. The government had allocated more than R21 billion towards achieving the goals set out in the plan for a three-year period.
Guest: Nontembeko Luzipo | Deputy General Secretary at Democratised Transport, Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu)
Greyhound has announced it will be auctioning 66 buses, some of its trailers, and high-quality spares next month. It has resulted in the retrenchment of over 1000 employees working for both Greyhound and Citiliner buses. The Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union (Detawu) will be taking the company to court to stop the auctioning process.
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
EWN parliamentary correspondent, Babalo Ndenze reflects on the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) Chairperson Jerome Maake receiving approval from the Houses of Parliament to embark on an inquiry into allegations of intelligence failures by the intelligence services.
Guest: Dr Kagisho Maaroganye | Board member and public sector national convenor at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
SASOP reported mental health as the biggest threat in 2021, the impact of the emergence of pandemic in 2020 and the second wave, had seen an increase in mental health distress. As third wave rages on and talks of a fourth wave insight, a more serious look needs to be taken at the impact on mental health.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our always-keen resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, along with Producer Janice Matthews, are on to a fresh fitness class with a twist (like bringing in some of the best workout elements of exercises you already know about).
Tune in to hear more about WTFly, what Janice and Liezel thought of it, and the reasons you should give this cardio-based class a try!
Guest: Neeshan Balton
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on today and tomorrow. According to a statement by the commission, the president will testify in his capacity as the current leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and on matters relating to his tenure as the party's second in command under former president Jacob Zuma.
Guest: Denise Gabriels | Deputy Ombudsman for Long term Insurance
The Ombudsman for long-term Insurance received an increase in complaints during the the first of half of the year as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 at the end of 2020. The increased deaths during the second wave led to the rise in complaints relating to funeral claims. It is anticipated that the third wave of the Covid-19 virus is likely to have an impact on the number of complaints.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about the wonders of a foam roll for your muscles and fitness journey. Tune in to hear about what foam rolling is, its benefits, and tips to nailing your next foam rollout.
Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Professor of Global Change Science at Stellenbosch University
U.N. 's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released a landmark report on climate change. The panelist looked at over 14,000 scientific papers, it is the most up-to-date assessment of how global warming will change the world in the coming decades. Stellenbosch University professor of global change science, Guy Midgley, unpacks some of the reports key findings.
Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
An increasing number of countries worldwide are lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, but in many cases a negative Covid test certificate is still required for travel. CEO of Asata, Otto de Vries, anyone who is vaccinated should be free to travel without additional restrictions, including additional testing or quarantine. For those who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, a negative PCR test should be presented. And it is time to do away with national red, amber and green lists