Health: 3rd, 4th wave... mental health is still the biggest threat

Guest: Dr Kagisho Maaroganye | Board member and public sector national convenor at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
SASOP reported mental health as the biggest threat in 2021, the impact of the emergence of pandemic in 2020 and the second wave, had seen an increase in mental health distress. As third wave rages on and talks of a fourth wave insight, a more serious look needs to be taken at the impact on mental health.
Guest: Marc Hardwick | MD of The Guardian
Guest: Mr Nhlakanipho Nkontwana, Head of the Department: KZN Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs
Tembeka Mzozoyan | Clinical Social worker in the University of Cape Towns' Schools Improvement Initiative (SII)
Glen Mpani | Democracy and Governance Practitioner
Dr. Sibusiso Mkwananzi | Demographer and Senior Researcher at the Institute of Gender Studies at the University of South Africa (UNISA)
Guest: Vanessa Ascencao | Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant
Guest: Juan Buys Fiduciary Specialist at PPS Wealth Advisory
A living will and last will and testament, are often confused but they are separate legal documents that meet different needs and requirements. Juan Buys is a Fiduciary Specialist at PPS Wealth Advisory runs through some considerations and the differences between both legally binding documents.
Guest :Joseph Mathunjwa | President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Yesterday government briefed media with an update on the Marikana massacre reparations.The briefing was led by the solicitor-general from the department of justice and constitutional development, Fhedzisani Pandelani.The The Socio-Economic Rights Institute has recently said that only R100 million had been paid to the families by the state and some who were injured in the events had still not been paid
Is covid a good enough reason to delay covid elections? Mandla Mpempe, Executive director of Centre for Good Governance and Social Justice doesn't seem to think so and that putting proper plans and systems in place can mitigate the possible risks.
Guest: Rahul Titus, Ogilvy's Head of Influence for Europe, Middle East and Africa