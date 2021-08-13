The Home Run: Soweto to Tzaneen, fundraising for education

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:05
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:10
The government wants you to pay 12% of their earnings into state-managed fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:13
Prosus share swap with Naspers snagged the JSE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Treherne- Portfolio Manager. Vestact Asset Management
Today at 18:14
Corruption Watch report reveals that most local government corruption occurs in municipal manager’s office
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Curro Holdings revenue jumped by 12% to R1 784 billion due to strong learner growth despite Covid-19 disruption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 18:48
Update on Burger King, Competition Commission and Grand parade investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Eppel - Director of SA Labour Research Institute
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Smartphone operators monitoring your phone's contents
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Standard Bank Playing too fast and loose with your PIN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO of VALR
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
No Items to show
