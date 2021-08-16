Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Monday Motivation - Fitness for a cause

Fitness for a cause, is not something new. However, runner and cyclist Neal Stacey is using his health journey and fitness passion, to amp up an important message that the late Nelson Mandela also emphasized. Tune in to find out more about Stacey's run and cycle for Tuberculosis, and where Madiba fits in.
Guest: Juan Buys Fiduciary Specialist at PPS Wealth Advisory
A living will and last will and testament, are often confused but they are separate legal documents that meet different needs and requirements. Juan Buys is a Fiduciary Specialist at PPS Wealth Advisory runs through some considerations and the differences between both legally binding documents.
Guest :Joseph Mathunjwa | President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Yesterday government briefed media with an update on the Marikana massacre reparations.The briefing was led by the solicitor-general from the department of justice and constitutional development, Fhedzisani Pandelani.The The Socio-Economic Rights Institute has recently said that only R100 million had been paid to the families by the state and some who were injured in the events had still not been paid
Is covid a good enough reason to delay covid elections? Mandla Mpempe, Executive director of Centre for Good Governance and Social Justice doesn't seem to think so and that putting proper plans and systems in place can mitigate the possible risks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rahul Titus, Ogilvy's Head of Influence for Europe, Middle East and AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
The emergence of the deadly Delta variant in South Africa has meant that the country is much further away from reaching herd immunity. That’s according to the head of the Centre for Vaccines and Immunology at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Dr Melinda Suchard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In 2017, after the tragedy in which 34 miners lost their lives and nearly 70 were injured at Marikana, Lonmin promised the development of a heritage site. Dr Unathi Henama, Tourism Lecturer at Tshwane University of Technology reminds us this has yet to materialise. The memorial, he says, will not just curate all the tragic events and experiences that happened at Marikana, it has potential to become a major tourism attraction.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Taliban began entering the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday. The city is the last to have been thus far spared takeover by the militants. The speed of the radical religious movements advancement in country comes in the wake of U.S. forces departing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Police Minister, Bheki Cele held feedback meetings on investigations into the murder of 36 people in Phoenix during the July looting and violence that hit the province. Along with the Peace Committee, he interacted with residents of Phoenix and the neighbouring informal settlements of Bhambayi, Amaoti and Zwelisha.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Urgent sales, whether it is through a distressed properties or a seller looking to relocate, can be a great opportunity to scoop up a home in a good neighbourhood. Gerhard Kotze runs through what options sellers weigh and false bargains to look out for.LISTEN TO PODCAST