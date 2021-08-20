Health and Wellness: Suicide and Depression in young people

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:41
Gender-Based Violence Monitor South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Omogolo Taunyane - Founder and Executive Director of GBV Monitor South Africa
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Queen Munyai
Today at 18:09
Treasury on what SA needs to do to get the economy out of the doldrums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:15
Woolworths increases sales and reduces its net borrowing by 91% to R1.1 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - Group CEO of Woolworths
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell's Group revenue increased by 26,3% to R28,3 billion despite alcohol bans seen in SA, their biggest market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:50
Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: Building a business that generates income & grows its capital value
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'ANC is an organisation that is heartless and has no soul' Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Xolani Dube about the African National Congress's failure to pay salaries. 26 August 2021 1:29 PM
No rain but Gauteng expected to have a freezing weekend as cold front bites South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says they don't see rain in Gauteng but temperatures will drop quite si... 26 August 2021 1:25 PM
'Moment of relief' as Bongani Bingwa and Nickolaus Bauer take jabs in studio This was made possible through a partnership between the Gauteng Department of Health, the Sandton Islamic Association and 702. 26 August 2021 12:20 PM
View all Local
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
Job Mokgoro resigns as North West premier Mokgoro confirmed that he was leaving during a media briefing on Thursday morning. 26 August 2021 9:42 AM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Politics
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch 'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine. 25 August 2021 7:32 PM
Toy fads are getting bigger but shorter Bigger thanks to global media, shorter because they get so much exposure 25 August 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
WATCH: Thinking of trying the #CrateChallenge? Doctors sound warning bells Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 8:30 AM
WATCH: Farmer uses sheep to create special tribute to his late aunt Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2021 9:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
View all Africa
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Health and Wellness: Suicide and Depression in young people

Health and Wellness: Suicide and Depression in young people

20 August 2021 5:16 AM

Tembeka Mzozoyan | Clinical Social worker in the University of Cape Towns’ Schools Improvement Initiative (SII)


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

US against extraditing former finance minister to Mozambique

26 August 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign affairs journalist

The South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services announced the decision to hand Manuel Chang over to Mozambican officials. The United States is amongst those opposing the extradition, believing justice would best be served through Mr. Chang's extradition to the United States. Chang is accused of being a key player in a $2-billion (R28,2-billion) loan corruption scandal.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre

26 August 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Melloh

Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre provides free health and psycho-social services to the homeless and low-income people who use drugs. It has formed an integral part in the transformation in the life of Melloh, Durban homeless woman with a heroin use disorder. She started out as a beneficiary and now assists medical staff n administering the medical programme. According to the International Network of People that Use Drugs (INPUD) women who use drugs are more heavily stigmatised. Women centred services are an important component to the high uptake of women receiving care at the centre. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AA and Outa are calling for an extension to driving licence validity

25 August 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

The deadline on the extension for validity of driving licenses is looming. The Automobile Association (AA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have appealed to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to further extend the validity period of driver’s licences. One of the most pressing concerns speaking to the need of an extension is a massive driving licence renewal backlog. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has acknowledged that there is a backlog of 500 000 licences.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rapid economic growth required to eradicate unemployment

25 August 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Prof Jannie Rossouw  | Head of Wits Business School

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) has confirmed an unemployment rate increase by 1.8 percentage points to a record high of 34.4% in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter. It is the highest unemployment rate recorded since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008. Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School, suggests what is needed is rapid economic growth for a sustainable time to eradicate the existing unemployment and ensure future employment growth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Closing the financial literacy gap

25 August 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Farzana  Botha  | Segment Solutions Manager at Sanlam Savings

In the toughest of economic times, what hinders saving is not only tightening belts but poor financial literacy is contributing factor hampering South Africans’ ability to save. Understanding basic financial concepts and experience with money is diverse, closing the gap in financial literacy be it those with know-how and those that don't requires a nuanced approach that’s sensitive, sustainable, and accessible. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feeding tips for babies

24 August 2021 6:00 AM

Guest: Mbali Mapholi, Laager Rooibos and dietitian

With the tumultuous past few months, parents and caregivers with babies are having to contend with the challenges of nurturing youngsters with the additional daily stress of living through a pandemic. Laager Rooibos and partnering dietitian, Mbali Mapholi, seek to make this parenting journey that much easier by sharing useful tips on complementary feeding for babies aged four to six months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government proposal to force South Africans to save for retirement via a state-managed fund

24 August 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: David van Wyk | Researcher and Political Analyst at Benchmark Foundation

Government has largely ignored the business sector's inputs into the proposed National Social Security Fund over the past few years, a new Nedlac report shows. Last week, the Department of Social Development gazetted a green paper with far-reaching proposals, that would force South Africans to save for retirement via a state-managed fund. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism Feature: Ecotourism and conservation activities at Marataba conservation camps

24 August 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Iga Motylska | Journalist and Travel blogger at EagerJourneys.com 

Marataba Conservation Camps in the Waterberg region of Limpopo province is found in one of South Africa’s biodiversity hotspots. It runs on an ecotourism model and offers guests the opportunity to get involved in hands-on conservation activities during their stay. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Home Run Initiative

23 August 2021 6:04 AM

Guests: Solly Malatsi |DA MP and Shadow Minister for the Minister in the Presidency

              Zodwa Velleman | Representative of Oceana Group

The Home Run is an initiative by the two ardent runners to raise funds for school uniforms, school shoes and sanitary pads for poor learners in Limpopo. Malatsi and Gana aim to raise R500 000 for this cause. They will run 500kms from Soweto to Tzaneen between 07 - 24 August 2021, averaging 35kms daily.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What Is Emotional Intelligence?

23 August 2021 5:50 AM

Guest: Busisiwe Ntuli | An Influencer | Speaker | Self-Image Coach | and founder of BCN

Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize your emotions, understand what they're telling you, and realize how your emotions affect people around you. It also involves your perception of others: when you understand how they feel, this allows you to manage relationships more effectively.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Moment of relief' as Bongani Bingwa and Nickolaus Bauer take jabs in studio

Local

'ANC is an organisation that is heartless and has no soul'

Local

'To run a business you need stamina,' says Joe Public founder Pepe Marais

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC management to continue talking to staffers over unpaid salaries - Mabe

26 August 2021 1:18 PM

COVID third wave much longer than previous waves, says WC Health Dept

26 August 2021 1:01 PM

Sama: KZN Health MEC's flouting of COVID regulations contradicts govt messaging

26 August 2021 12:05 PM

