SA athletes in Tokyo protected by protocols to prevent abuse

Guest: Marc Hardwick | MD of The Guardian
Guest: Mbali Mapholi, Laager Rooibos and dietitian
With the tumultuous past few months, parents and caregivers with babies are having to contend with the challenges of nurturing youngsters with the additional daily stress of living through a pandemic. Laager Rooibos and partnering dietitian, Mbali Mapholi, seek to make this parenting journey that much easier by sharing useful tips on complementary feeding for babies aged four to six months.
Guest: David van Wyk | Researcher and Political Analyst at Benchmark Foundation
Government has largely ignored the business sector's inputs into the proposed National Social Security Fund over the past few years, a new Nedlac report shows. Last week, the Department of Social Development gazetted a green paper with far-reaching proposals, that would force South Africans to save for retirement via a state-managed fund.
Guest: Iga Motylska | Journalist and Travel blogger at EagerJourneys.com
Marataba Conservation Camps in the Waterberg region of Limpopo province is found in one of South Africa’s biodiversity hotspots. It runs on an ecotourism model and offers guests the opportunity to get involved in hands-on conservation activities during their stay.
Guests: Solly Malatsi |DA MP and Shadow Minister for the Minister in the Presidency
Zodwa Velleman | Representative of Oceana Group
The Home Run is an initiative by the two ardent runners to raise funds for school uniforms, school shoes and sanitary pads for poor learners in Limpopo. Malatsi and Gana aim to raise R500 000 for this cause. They will run 500kms from Soweto to Tzaneen between 07 - 24 August 2021, averaging 35kms daily.
Guest: Busisiwe Ntuli | An Influencer | Speaker | Self-Image Coach | and founder of BCN
Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize your emotions, understand what they're telling you, and realize how your emotions affect people around you. It also involves your perception of others: when you understand how they feel, this allows you to manage relationships more effectively.
Guest: Dominic Majola, EWN Journalist
No further teaching and learning can be disrupted given how COVID-19 has already thrown schooling into disarray. Grade 12s are writing prelim exams from Monday
Guest: Tim Akinnusi, CEO and Co-founder of Mortgage Market, Property Columnist, Sowetan
Lease agreement types and what written lease agreements should and should not contain. This is a legal contract between an Owner/Landlord/Lessor and a Tenant/Lessee, whereby the lessor allows the tenant temporary use of his dwelling, in return for payment from the lessee, known as rent.
Guest: Mr Nhlakanipho Nkontwana, Head of the Department: KZN Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs
Tembeka Mzozoyan | Clinical Social worker in the University of Cape Towns' Schools Improvement Initiative (SII)