The Home Run Initiative

Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Medical Malpractice
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Caleb McKellar - Attorney and Partner at Bater Mckellar Attorneys
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Man Torque: “Rape: A South African Nightmare” – An ongoing issues and plight woman continue to endure
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola - a Feminist Author and Research Professor at the Centre for Women and Gender Studies at the Nelson Ma
Today at 22:05
Groundbreaking doctoral research on youth entrepreneurship
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ignatius Odongo - MD of Entrepreneurship Journey
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe explained that anyone who has been financially impacted by the pandemic and is... 31 August 2021 5:16 PM
Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi paid a visit to Alexandra's Pholoso Secondary School and the family of a 15-year-old boy w... 31 August 2021 3:57 PM
ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2019. 31 August 2021 3:11 PM
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communicati... 31 August 2021 1:44 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough re... 31 August 2021 1:53 PM
Elevate your brand using industry-leading performance marketing solutions. Welcome to a whole new world of marketing powered by data, insights & technology 31 August 2021 8:40 AM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
The Home Run Initiative

The Home Run Initiative

23 August 2021 6:04 AM

Guests: Solly Malatsi |DA MP and Shadow Minister for the Minister in the Presidency

              Zodwa Velleman | Representative of Oceana Group

The Home Run is an initiative by the two ardent runners to raise funds for school uniforms, school shoes and sanitary pads for poor learners in Limpopo. Malatsi and Gana aim to raise R500 000 for this cause. They will run 500kms from Soweto to Tzaneen between 07 - 24 August 2021, averaging 35kms daily.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy

31 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest:  Rev Thulani  Ndlazi  | Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)

The SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA) are adding their voice and using their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy. They are campaigning for as many people as willingly possible to get vaccinated under the banner 'Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask.' They kickstarted their efforts with a drive-through vaccination site at the Berea Congregational Church in Durban on Sunday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

D-day met as US forces complete withdrawal from Afghanistan

31 August 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Zeenat Adam | Deputy Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

The United States of American had set a deadline of 31 August to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close the nation’s longest military conflict. The UK, Nato and all other western countries ended their evacuation missions over the weekend. The G7 are meeting Turkey, Qatar and Nato in Doha to discuss further details of the how Kabul’s civilian airport could be reopened to allow those that want to leave Afghanistan with valid documents to do so. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fit for Fun & Fab Prizes - Liezel & Under Armour Challenge you to a UA All Out Mile runoff!

31 August 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Want to take on the best of the best runners in the world?
Under Armour All Out Mile has just launched in South Africa, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details you need to start your #UAAllOutMile journey towards the leader board AND possible prizes!
Tune in to hear about how you can take on the likes of runners from Mexico, Germany, and even our very own run-adverse Liezel!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preventing criminality at sea should form some of the response against Mozambique insurgency

30 August 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Francois  Vreÿ | Research Coordinator at Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University

A large Rwandan military and police contingent and troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) form the combined military response against the insurgents in Mozambique. This response is primarily on land, with very limited maritime response capabilities. But the insurgent threat is not limited to the interior. Insurgents stormed and held the port of Mocímboa da Praia in August 2020 and attacked communities on nearby islands off Palma, halting its tourism flows. The fixation on landward efforts ignores the fact that the insurgency also poses a maritime threat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nersa supports new nuclear generation

30 August 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Francesca de Gasparis | Executive Director  at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

Nersa announced on Thursday its decision to back a long-term government plan to build new nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity. The decision will be met with strong objections by critics. Francesca de Gasparis unpacks why the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI)  are also opposed to this nuclear plan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Common factors that cause trouble in rental agreements

30 August 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Harry  van der Linde  | Rentals principal at Leapfrog Moreleta Park

Ensuring that both the landlord and tenant are clear on the terms set out in the rental agreement is essential to a mutally beneficial agreement. Harry van der Linde shares that there are five main factors related to a rental agreement that tend to cause the most trouble for both parties: rental amount, exiting a lease early,  maximum rent increase, a mobile number as the easiest means to contact your landlord in an emergency situation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Meet Monde Sitole climbing Everest without oxygen to build youth academy

30 August 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

A homegrown black adventurer, is taking on the challenge of one of the worlds highest peaks, and our resident fitness enthusiast is discussing more on this inspiring South African. Tune in to hear all about Monde Sitole, and how you can lend a helping hand in hundreds of kids lives in South Africa, too.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bhala, world first African multilingual keyboard

27 August 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Sabelo  Mhlambi  | Harvard University Researcher 

Bhala is an African multilingual keyboard technology that allows users to easily text in the African vernacular of their choice. It also works as a spell-checker and offers predictive text by auto-complete and word prediction. The app currently offers 10 languages: Isizulu, IsiXhosa, Tswana, SiSwati, North Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swahili, Shona, and English. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Parole applications process and addressing backlogs

27 August 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Dozens of prisoners claim that the processing of parole applications which should take no more than 90 days are being, is being delayed by backlogs by three and five years.  Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo verifies whether there is a backlog and clarifies on what process entails. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How an AI-enabled wellness coach hopes to help you better understand your health

27 August 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Lara  Wayburne  | Health Actuary

The Journey Wellness is a new AI-enabled, personalised healthcare platform. It aims to transform the way medical aid schemes, consumers and corporates offering employee benefits as part of their Employee Assistance Programmes view their current healthcare offering. As a ultra-personalised wellness coach, it helps in understanding your health status, associated health risks and better manage your health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target

Local

Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death

Local

Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Gauteng transprot dept sets up app, e-mail addresses for car licence renewals

31 August 2021 6:56 PM

Eskom records net loss of R18.9 billion due to mounting debt

31 August 2021 6:21 PM

Outcry in Ivory Coast over televised 'rape demonstration'

31 August 2021 5:39 PM

