How an AI-enabled wellness coach hopes to help you better understand your health

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis Dermatologist, Dr. Robert Weis has described psoriasis as an inflammatory skin disorder that is usually inherited and not contagio... 29 August 2021 7:37 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 10, 173 new cases and 274 deaths The Health Department says 11,993,615 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 29 August 2021 6:13 AM
Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the countr... 28 August 2021 2:55 PM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
How an AI-enabled wellness coach hopes to help you better understand your health

How an AI-enabled wellness coach hopes to help you better understand your health

27 August 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Lara  Wayburne  | Health Actuary

The Journey Wellness is a new AI-enabled, personalised healthcare platform. It aims to transform the way medical aid schemes, consumers and corporates offering employee benefits as part of their Employee Assistance Programmes view their current healthcare offering. As a ultra-personalised wellness coach, it helps in understanding your health status, associated health risks and better manage your health.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Bhala, world first African multilingual keyboard

27 August 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Sabelo  Mhlambi  | Harvard University Researcher 

Bhala is an African multilingual keyboard technology that allows users to easily text in the African vernacular of their choice. It also works as a spell-checker and offers predictive text by auto-complete and word prediction. The app currently offers 10 languages: Isizulu, IsiXhosa, Tswana, SiSwati, North Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swahili, Shona, and English. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Parole applications process and addressing backlogs

27 August 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Dozens of prisoners claim that the processing of parole applications which should take no more than 90 days are being, is being delayed by backlogs by three and five years.  Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo verifies whether there is a backlog and clarifies on what process entails. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US against extraditing former finance minister to Mozambique

26 August 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign affairs journalist

The South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services announced the decision to hand Manuel Chang over to Mozambican officials. The United States is amongst those opposing the extradition, believing justice would best be served through Mr. Chang's extradition to the United States. Chang is accused of being a key player in a $2-billion (R28,2-billion) loan corruption scandal.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre

26 August 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Melloh

Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre provides free health and psycho-social services to the homeless and low-income people who use drugs. It has formed an integral part in the transformation in the life of Melloh, Durban homeless woman with a heroin use disorder. She started out as a beneficiary and now assists medical staff n administering the medical programme. According to the International Network of People that Use Drugs (INPUD) women who use drugs are more heavily stigmatised. Women centred services are an important component to the high uptake of women receiving care at the centre. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AA and Outa are calling for an extension to driving licence validity

25 August 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

The deadline on the extension for validity of driving licenses is looming. The Automobile Association (AA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have appealed to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to further extend the validity period of driver’s licences. One of the most pressing concerns speaking to the need of an extension is a massive driving licence renewal backlog. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has acknowledged that there is a backlog of 500 000 licences.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rapid economic growth required to eradicate unemployment

25 August 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Prof Jannie Rossouw  | Head of Wits Business School

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) has confirmed an unemployment rate increase by 1.8 percentage points to a record high of 34.4% in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter. It is the highest unemployment rate recorded since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008. Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School, suggests what is needed is rapid economic growth for a sustainable time to eradicate the existing unemployment and ensure future employment growth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Closing the financial literacy gap

25 August 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Farzana  Botha  | Segment Solutions Manager at Sanlam Savings

In the toughest of economic times, what hinders saving is not only tightening belts but poor financial literacy is contributing factor hampering South Africans’ ability to save. Understanding basic financial concepts and experience with money is diverse, closing the gap in financial literacy be it those with know-how and those that don't requires a nuanced approach that’s sensitive, sustainable, and accessible. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feeding tips for babies

24 August 2021 6:00 AM

Guest: Mbali Mapholi, Laager Rooibos and dietitian

With the tumultuous past few months, parents and caregivers with babies are having to contend with the challenges of nurturing youngsters with the additional daily stress of living through a pandemic. Laager Rooibos and partnering dietitian, Mbali Mapholi, seek to make this parenting journey that much easier by sharing useful tips on complementary feeding for babies aged four to six months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government proposal to force South Africans to save for retirement via a state-managed fund

24 August 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: David van Wyk | Researcher and Political Analyst at Benchmark Foundation

Government has largely ignored the business sector's inputs into the proposed National Social Security Fund over the past few years, a new Nedlac report shows. Last week, the Department of Social Development gazetted a green paper with far-reaching proposals, that would force South Africans to save for retirement via a state-managed fund. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?

Local

2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.

Local

EWN Highlights

Lotto Results: Saturday, 28 August 2021

29 August 2021 8:06 AM

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies advance to semi-finals of CAF qualifiers

28 August 2021 8:38 PM

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

28 August 2021 8:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA