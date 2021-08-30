Property: Common factors that cause trouble in rental agreements

Guest: Harry van der Linde | Rentals principal at Leapfrog Moreleta Park
Ensuring that both the landlord and tenant are clear on the terms set out in the rental agreement is essential to a mutally beneficial agreement. Harry van der Linde shares that there are five main factors related to a rental agreement that tend to cause the most trouble for both parties: rental amount, exiting a lease early, maximum rent increase, a mobile number as the easiest means to contact your landlord in an emergency situation.
Guest: Francois Vreÿ | Research Coordinator at Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
A large Rwandan military and police contingent and troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) form the combined military response against the insurgents in Mozambique. This response is primarily on land, with very limited maritime response capabilities. But the insurgent threat is not limited to the interior. Insurgents stormed and held the port of Mocímboa da Praia in August 2020 and attacked communities on nearby islands off Palma, halting its tourism flows. The fixation on landward efforts ignores the fact that the insurgency also poses a maritime threat.
Guest: Francesca de Gasparis | Executive Director at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute
Nersa announced on Thursday its decision to back a long-term government plan to build new nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity. The decision will be met with strong objections by critics. Francesca de Gasparis unpacks why the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI) are also opposed to this nuclear plan.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
A homegrown black adventurer, is taking on the challenge of one of the worlds highest peaks, and our resident fitness enthusiast is discussing more on this inspiring South African. Tune in to hear all about Monde Sitole, and how you can lend a helping hand in hundreds of kids lives in South Africa, too.
Guest: Sabelo Mhlambi | Harvard University Researcher
Bhala is an African multilingual keyboard technology that allows users to easily text in the African vernacular of their choice. It also works as a spell-checker and offers predictive text by auto-complete and word prediction. The app currently offers 10 languages: Isizulu, IsiXhosa, Tswana, SiSwati, North Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swahili, Shona, and English.
Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Dozens of prisoners claim that the processing of parole applications which should take no more than 90 days are being, is being delayed by backlogs by three and five years. Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo verifies whether there is a backlog and clarifies on what process entails.
Guest: Lara Wayburne | Health Actuary
The Journey Wellness is a new AI-enabled, personalised healthcare platform. It aims to transform the way medical aid schemes, consumers and corporates offering employee benefits as part of their Employee Assistance Programmes view their current healthcare offering. As a ultra-personalised wellness coach, it helps in understanding your health status, associated health risks and better manage your health.
Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign affairs journalist
The South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services announced the decision to hand Manuel Chang over to Mozambican officials. The United States is amongst those opposing the extradition, believing justice would best be served through Mr. Chang's extradition to the United States. Chang is accused of being a key player in a $2-billion (R28,2-billion) loan corruption scandal.
Guest: Melloh
Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre provides free health and psycho-social services to the homeless and low-income people who use drugs. It has formed an integral part in the transformation in the life of Melloh, Durban homeless woman with a heroin use disorder. She started out as a beneficiary and now assists medical staff n administering the medical programme. According to the International Network of People that Use Drugs (INPUD) women who use drugs are more heavily stigmatised. Women centred services are an important component to the high uptake of women receiving care at the centre.
Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
The deadline on the extension for validity of driving licenses is looming. The Automobile Association (AA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have appealed to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to further extend the validity period of driver’s licences. One of the most pressing concerns speaking to the need of an extension is a massive driving licence renewal backlog. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has acknowledged that there is a backlog of 500 000 licences.