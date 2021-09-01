Explainer: Can Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - online subscriptions - Only Fans saga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 1 September 2021 6:30 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communicati... 31 August 2021 1:44 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 6:00 AM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough re... 31 August 2021 1:53 PM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Explainer: Can Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

Explainer: Can Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

1 September 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Last month, Judge Piet Koen ordered that the State may grant a medical practitioner of its choosing to examine Mr Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial for corruption. However the former president is refusing to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointed doctors. If mandated by a court, does Zuma have a legal leg to stand on in his refusal?


Finance: identifying and managing risk in your business

1 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Lungile  Phakathi | Chartered accountant and managing director  at The Modern Firm

Any factors that may lead to lower profits or even cause a company to fail is a business risk. However you can limit the amount of risk your business is exposed to. Lungile Phakathi, a Charted Accountant and the managing director for the Modern Firm, shares some practical advice on identifying and managing risks in your business

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Run for Cheetahs

1 September 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a handle on another amazing fundraiser geared towards animals - but not her fellow giraffes this time! Tune in to hear all about a scientist's road to Namibia and fundraising for cheetahs - the world's fastest land creature!

Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy

31 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest:  Rev Thulani  Ndlazi  | Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)

The SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA) are adding their voice and using their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy. They are campaigning for as many people as willingly possible to get vaccinated under the banner 'Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask.' They kickstarted their efforts with a drive-through vaccination site at the Berea Congregational Church in Durban on Sunday.

D-day met as US forces complete withdrawal from Afghanistan

31 August 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Zeenat Adam | Deputy Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

The United States of American had set a deadline of 31 August to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close the nation’s longest military conflict. The UK, Nato and all other western countries ended their evacuation missions over the weekend. The G7 are meeting Turkey, Qatar and Nato in Doha to discuss further details of the how Kabul’s civilian airport could be reopened to allow those that want to leave Afghanistan with valid documents to do so. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fit for Fun & Fab Prizes - Liezel & Under Armour Challenge you to a UA All Out Mile runoff!

31 August 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Want to take on the best of the best runners in the world?
Under Armour All Out Mile has just launched in South Africa, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details you need to start your #UAAllOutMile journey towards the leader board AND possible prizes!
Tune in to hear about how you can take on the likes of runners from Mexico, Germany, and even our very own run-adverse Liezel!

Preventing criminality at sea should form some of the response against Mozambique insurgency

30 August 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Francois  Vreÿ | Research Coordinator at Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University

A large Rwandan military and police contingent and troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) form the combined military response against the insurgents in Mozambique. This response is primarily on land, with very limited maritime response capabilities. But the insurgent threat is not limited to the interior. Insurgents stormed and held the port of Mocímboa da Praia in August 2020 and attacked communities on nearby islands off Palma, halting its tourism flows. The fixation on landward efforts ignores the fact that the insurgency also poses a maritime threat.

Nersa supports new nuclear generation

30 August 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Francesca de Gasparis | Executive Director  at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

Nersa announced on Thursday its decision to back a long-term government plan to build new nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity. The decision will be met with strong objections by critics. Francesca de Gasparis unpacks why the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI)  are also opposed to this nuclear plan.

Property: Common factors that cause trouble in rental agreements

30 August 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Harry  van der Linde  | Rentals principal at Leapfrog Moreleta Park

Ensuring that both the landlord and tenant are clear on the terms set out in the rental agreement is essential to a mutally beneficial agreement. Harry van der Linde shares that there are five main factors related to a rental agreement that tend to cause the most trouble for both parties: rental amount, exiting a lease early,  maximum rent increase, a mobile number as the easiest means to contact your landlord in an emergency situation. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Meet Monde Sitole climbing Everest without oxygen to build youth academy

30 August 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

A homegrown black adventurer, is taking on the challenge of one of the worlds highest peaks, and our resident fitness enthusiast is discussing more on this inspiring South African. Tune in to hear all about Monde Sitole, and how you can lend a helping hand in hundreds of kids lives in South Africa, too.

Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target

Local

Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death

Local

Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter

Local Politics

Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant

1 September 2021 7:53 AM

Transnet, SIU say Msagala ruling a key step in ensuring accountability

1 September 2021 7:21 AM

De Ruyter: Eskom needed cost-reflective tariff to prevent further govt bailouts

1 September 2021 6:41 AM

