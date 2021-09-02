Health: Black Africans at risk for rheumatic heart disease, but it is preventable

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Efforts to combat South Africa's COVID vaccine hesitancy to be ramped up The Health Department said government was exploring different ways of ramping up its vaccination drive. 4 September 2021 11:50 AM
Directive on mandatory COVID vaccinations in South Africa ‘won’t be easy’ Discovery has taken the decision to enforce a policy compelling staff to vaccinate or have a solid reason not to. 4 September 2021 9:25 AM
Murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni laid to rest 23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebe's body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase, allegedly by her boyfriend. 4 September 2021 8:48 AM
View all Local
Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane The Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman says the IEC can amend the election timetable and allow... 3 September 2021 6:47 PM
Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement The ConCourt has ordered that the elections be held between 27 October and 01 November 2021. 3 September 2021 4:53 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
View all Politics
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
It always feels like the first time when I hear my song on radio - Amy Jones The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she started singing in Grade 1 and used to entertain her teachers. 3 September 2021 3:03 PM
Do reality shows such as 'Uyajola 9/9' help or mock black people? Moja Love head of channels Bokani Moyo says when you look at their content, they give a platform to the plight of the community.... 3 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health: Black Africans at risk for rheumatic heart disease, but it is preventable

Health: Black Africans at risk for rheumatic heart disease, but it is preventable

2 September 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Dr. Mark  Engel  | Associate Professor within the Medicine Department at UCT

A study led by researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has identified the determinants of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) risk in black Africans. RHD is a sequela (effect/result) of rheumatic fever, characterised by permanent heart valve damage.

Despite being completely preventable, RHD remains rampant in poor communities where there is widespread overcrowding and poor access to healthcare. Globally, RHD claims as many as 350 000 lives annually and constitutes one of the leading causes needing cardiac surgery in sub-Saharan Africa.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

COSATU vehemently against the use of vaccine ID system for access control

3 September 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

According to Health Minister Joe Phaala, the South African government is strongly considering a vaccine passport.  And hopes to conclude the plan of using the vaccination card/proof in within the next two weeks. Cosatu is opposed to the idea, equating the move to taking the country back to the era of apartheid pass laws

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Post-Vaccine Fitness: Train after Listening to your Body's wants

3 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Side Effects hit people's systems differently, so your body is something unique you're going to have to listen to yourself, to assess whether you're ready to train again after your jab. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the necessities of pre-workout preparations post-vaccine jab, and other fitness tips and health insights from experts, to get you up and at 'em!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Umlazi shootings total to 11 killings in a week

2 September 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Bongani  Mthimkhulu  | Chairperson  at Umlazi CPF

Following a spate of killings over the weekend, five more people have been shot and killed at Umlazi Township, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), making it a total of eleven people killed this week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Test it out Thursday - CATERPY- Non-tying active laces

2 September 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Exactly why would shoe lace types matter for fitness or life? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the answers! Tune in to hear her review of the non-tying active laces she put to her ultimate fitness and outdoors test. 
CATERPY RUN - THE ULTIMATE ELASTIC NO TIE SHOELACES FOR PERFORMANCE  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Can Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

1 September 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Last month, Judge Piet Koen ordered that the State may grant a medical practitioner of its choosing to examine Mr Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial for corruption. However the former president is refusing to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointed doctors. If mandated by a court, does Zuma have a legal leg to stand on in his refusal?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: identifying and managing risk in your business

1 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Lungile  Phakathi | Chartered accountant and managing director  at The Modern Firm

Any factors that may lead to lower profits or even cause a company to fail is a business risk. However you can limit the amount of risk your business is exposed to. Lungile Phakathi, a Charted Accountant and the managing director for the Modern Firm, shares some practical advice on identifying and managing risks in your business

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Run for Cheetahs

1 September 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a handle on another amazing fundraiser geared towards animals - but not her fellow giraffes this time! Tune in to hear all about a scientist's road to Namibia and fundraising for cheetahs - the world's fastest land creature!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy

31 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest:  Rev Thulani  Ndlazi  | Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)

The SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA) are adding their voice and using their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy. They are campaigning for as many people as willingly possible to get vaccinated under the banner 'Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask.' They kickstarted their efforts with a drive-through vaccination site at the Berea Congregational Church in Durban on Sunday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

D-day met as US forces complete withdrawal from Afghanistan

31 August 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Zeenat Adam | Deputy Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

The United States of American had set a deadline of 31 August to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close the nation’s longest military conflict. The UK, Nato and all other western countries ended their evacuation missions over the weekend. The G7 are meeting Turkey, Qatar and Nato in Doha to discuss further details of the how Kabul’s civilian airport could be reopened to allow those that want to leave Afghanistan with valid documents to do so. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later

Local

Constitutional Court dismisses IEC's application for elections postponement

Politics

Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa warns ANC it will come under scrutiny when state capture report drops

4 September 2021 6:15 PM

CT Tourism joins call for Ramaphosa to move WC to alert level 2

4 September 2021 5:27 PM

Sri Lanka offers help with New Zealand knife attack probe

4 September 2021 4:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA