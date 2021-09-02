Umlazi shootings total to 11 killings in a week

Guest: Zeenat Adam | Deputy Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre



The United States of American had set a deadline of 31 August to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close the nation’s longest military conflict. The UK, Nato and all other western countries ended their evacuation missions over the weekend. The G7 are meeting Turkey, Qatar and Nato in Doha to discuss further details of the how Kabul’s civilian airport could be reopened to allow those that want to leave Afghanistan with valid documents to do so.

