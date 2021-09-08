Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - ‘It’s blown up’: We still can’t get enough of this 90s workout

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa. 8 September 2021 4:59 PM
Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks Clement Manyathela speaks to Steve Biko Academic Hospital urologist Dr Kgomotso Mathabe about the UCT seminar on LGBTQI+ and scien... 8 September 2021 12:02 PM
Mmabatho Palms Hotel on fire Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that the blaze broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wed... 8 September 2021 9:14 AM
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness? University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world p... 8 September 2021 1:58 PM
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous. 8 September 2021 7:34 AM
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to... 7 September 2021 2:20 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid' TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including re... 8 September 2021 11:59 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:13 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - ‘It’s blown up’: We still can’t get enough of this 90s workout

Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - ‘It’s blown up’: We still can’t get enough of this 90s workout

8 September 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you want to be trendy and nostalgic with your fitness routine, switch things up with a 90s workout making a big comeback. Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the fun 90s workout that's blowing up around the world. Tune in now! The 90s are back, and they want you Stepping!


Explainer: Are subleased electricity meter tariffs higher

8 September 2021 6:15 AM

Are subleased electricity meter's charging you more for your electricity than regular suppliers? Following a complaint from a caller in Blue Downs, energy expert Ted Blom unpacks whether smart meter electricity tariffs are higher?

Anticipated auction of spectrum hits another snag

8 September 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan

The auction of spectrum which has been delayed for over ten years has hit yet another obstacle. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) failed to reach an out-of-court settlement with telecommunication companies that had challenged the process. The authority was taken to court over certain aspects of its invitation to apply for spectrum.  

Finance: What you need to know about winding up a deceased estate

8 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Madelein  Steenkamp | Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth

A deceased estate comes into existence at the moment of passing and must be wound up in terms of the Administration of Estates Act. Depending on the nature of the estate process can be lengthy. Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth, Madelein Steenkamp, gives a step by step guide to the process of winding up a deceased estate.

How to minimise any further damage to the upcoming LGE

7 September 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Thembelani  Mazibuko  | Researcher  at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa

The IEC is expecting the new date for local government elections to be 1 November. Voter registration will take place on 18 and 19 September and it is set to reopen the registration of candidates -which is already facing opposition from the Democratic Alliance looking at avenues to take the matter to court. Are these are conducive conditions under which to conduct an election. If not, what can we do to minimise the damage to these elections? 

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Fun - A fresh spin on Cycling with Spinning

7 September 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Want to bring the joy of cycling closer to home, and still reap the fitness benefits? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is a fan of spin classes, and is here to discuss exactly what spinning is, and all those benefits of it! Tune in to add a new spin on your workouts.

Can sex ed play a part in quelling SA's underage pregnancy crisis?

6 September 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Deevia Bhana | South African Research Chair and Professor in Gender and Childhood Sexuality at University Of Kwazulu Natal

More than 14,000 girls between the age of 10 and 14 have fallen pregnant over the past four years in SA. According to legislation. Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities wants the perpetrators to face the full might of the law. However is there a part that sexual education can play in better arming young girls against underage pregnant. 

Local government elections will go ahead

6 September 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application to have local government elections postponed to next year. The Constitutional Court has ruled that the 27th October local government elections will go ahead as planned or latest on the 1st of November. 

Property: How to avoid falling prey to property scams

6 September 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Eduan  Milner | Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancers

Property scams are becoming increasingly prevalent and more sophisticated scams that not only fleece buyers and sellers but also property practitioners. Eduan Milner of Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancer talks about property scams South Africans should be aware of. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Ultra Swimmer seizes life, and lessons, through injury and Ultimate swim challenges

6 September 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the neck-breaking extremes one of South Africa's most extreme sportsmen has taken on. Tune in to hear all about Troy Mayers very fit exploits, life-altering injuries, and the lessons and triumphs that followed.

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

Sport

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

Local

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Ecowas suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

8 September 2021 8:41 PM

WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022

8 September 2021 8:12 PM

'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher

8 September 2021 7:27 PM

