Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - ‘It’s blown up’: We still can’t get enough of this 90s workout

Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa



The IEC is expecting the new date for local government elections to be 1 November. Voter registration will take place on 18 and 19 September and it is set to reopen the registration of candidates -which is already facing opposition from the Democratic Alliance looking at avenues to take the matter to court. Are these are conducive conditions under which to conduct an election. If not, what can we do to minimise the damage to these elections?

